When can I get a COVID-19 vaccine at Phelps Health?

In a statement on Monday, Phelps Health said the organization is committed to working with federal, state and local partners to ensure all individuals in the areas served by the healthcare organization will have the ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when they qualify.

As an approved vaccinator site for the state of Missouri, Phelps Health will continue to follow the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination plan. The plan currently has designated individuals in Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier 1 and Phase 1B – Tier 2 as eligible to receive the vaccine.

“Phelps Health, like other designated vaccinator sites throughout the state, are working through an unparalleled situation where the processes are constantly changing, and Phelps Health’s ability to vaccinate has been dependent on the amount of supply received,” according to Monday's statement.

Recently, Phelps Health was included in the first phase of Missouri’s high throughput COVID-19 vaccination program. Phelps Health and the Salem Memorial District Hospital were chosen to be vaccination sites for Region I.

“We share this information with you because we want to let you know where we are in the vaccination process,” Phelps Health President and CEO Ed Clayton said. “We also want you to be reassured that once we have the supply on-site, we are dedicated to getting the vaccines to those who need it the most and those who plan to be vaccinated. The process for vaccination will take time and will occur over the next several months. However, we are committed to continuing to vaccinate individuals for as long as we receive the supply.”

Residents should be aware of the following:

1. An electronic registration option is being established through the Phelps Health MyChart patient portal. Residents who have not signed up already can do so by visiting phelpshealth.org/mychart. Individuals who qualify as eligible to receive the vaccine will be notified through MyChart when they can schedule a vaccination appointment. This is the fastest way to indicate you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

2. People who cannot electronically register for upcoming vaccination events can call their Phelps Health primary care provider to be placed on a manual waitlist. This is a slower process, but your primary care office, or a representative from the office, will take your information. From that waitlist, Phelps Health will continue to reach out to individuals when they are eligible to be vaccinated according to state and federal guidelines.

3. Individuals who cannot electronically register for upcoming vaccination events and do not have a Phelps Health primary care provider can call (573) 458-7954 to be placed on a manual waitlist.

Residents can keep up-to-date with announcements regarding mass vaccination clinics on Phelps Health’s website at phelpshealth.org.

Residents eligible under Missouri Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier 1 and Phase 1B – Tier 2

Phase 1A - Patient-Facing Health Care Workers and Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff

Hospitals, Long-term care facilities and residents, including Department of Mental Health (DMH)-operated facilities.

Home Health, Hospice, Dialysis centers, Urgent care.

Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID testing.

Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents, including DMH contracted settings and adult daycares.

EMS and high-risk non-congregate healthcare, including clinics, physicians, and home care providers.

All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers, including but not limited to health care workers in emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers, and correctional settings.

Phase 1B - Tier 1: First Responders, Emergency Services and Public Health Infrastructure

Non-Patient Facing Public Health Infrastructure: Administrators and staff at federal, state, or local public health agencies and other healthcare workers who carry out functions necessary to the operation of the state’s healthcare infrastructure not included in 1A.

First Responders: All federal, state, and/or local first responders beyond EMS/EMTs in 1A, including law enforcement, fire services, corrections, and certain social service agencies.

Emergency Management and Public Works: Federal, state, or local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.

Emergency Services Sector: Employees defined in the emergency services sector not otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works.

Phase 1B - Tier 2: High-Risk Individuals

Anyone aged 65 and older

Adults with the following conditions: Cancer Chronic Kidney Disease Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome Heart Conditions such as heart failure, CAD (coronary artery disease) or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant Severe Obesity (BMI >40kg/m2) Pregnancy Sickle Cell Disease Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus



Residents can visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/so-vaccine-distribution-order.pdf to view the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s list of individuals whose status or condition warrants inclusion in each vaccination phase.