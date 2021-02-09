Missouri S&T to host second virtual job fair

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology students and alumni looking for full-time employment, a co-op or an internship will have the opportunity to meet with employers one-on-one without having to wait in line. The university will host its second virtual Career Fair on Feb. 16, through the Career Fair Plus app.

On Tuesday, students will be able to begin scheduling meetings with recruiters via Career Fair Plus. So far, 191 employers are registered for this career fair with more than 11,000 appointment slots available for students and alumni. And 6,581 jobs have already been posted online by the career opportunities and employer relations (COER) department at S&T, which is a 3% increase from last year. Multiple positions may be included in one job posting.

Students and alumni will prepare for the virtual career fair by downloading the Career Fair Plus app, setting up an account using their university email account and connecting their resume. The app also enables students to connect their LinkedIn profile. Students are required to wear professional dress during their virtual meetings with recruiters.

Leading up to the career fair, Missouri S&T’s COER will offer professional development opportunities, a head shot photo station and virtual interview suites with computers for students.

“Thanks to the past year, Missouri S&T students are now seasoned professionals in virtual engagement and ready to talk to recruiters,” says Dr. William Zwikelmaier, director of COER at Missouri S&T. “Our school is popular among employers because of its’ top-tier graduates, but we also attract companies because of our engagement. Companies come to S&T because they know they will have a fully packed day of talking to students.”

The average starting salary for undergraduates with a degree from Missouri S&T is over $69,000, while the average starting salary for graduate students is over $76,000.

The career fair is open to Missouri S&T students and alumni between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 16. For more information, contact COER at Missouri S&T at 573-341-6170 or career@mst.edu, or visit career.mst.edu.