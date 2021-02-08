Winter Weather Advisory issued for Rolla

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Rolla that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Intermittent periods of light freezing drizzle and light snow will occur into the afternoon, lasting into the evening, the National Weather Service said. A thin glaze of ice and snow accumulations less than a half-inch are expected, according to the National Weather Service’s situation report published at 5 a.m.

Though minimal accumulation is anticipated, the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning that glazing of the pavement along with bitterly cold temperatures could impact travel along the Interstate 44 and Interstate 70 corridors Monday, especially during the evening peak traffic times in the eastern half of the state.

Chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness in the bitterly cold temperatures expected to remain through much this week. Any thawing that occurs during daylight hours will likely refreeze overnight, causing patches of black ice and slippery road conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses, according to the department.

Residents can check all current road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org.