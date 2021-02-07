More COVID-19 testing sites open in Phelps County

Beginning Monday, Phelps Health’s respiratory screening station, located on 10th St. across from the Emergency Department, will no longer offer COVID-19 tests or screenings for other respiratory-type illnesses such as influenza and strep.

Instead, individuals seeking COVID-19 testing can be seen at the following locations where no appointment is necessary:

·Phelps Health Immediate Care Rolla, 603 S. Bishop Ave., Suite C, in Rolla. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

· Phelps Health Immediate Care Waynesville, 1000 GW Lane Street, Suite 150, in Waynesville. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

When patients arrive at both locations, they will need to park in designated spots, call the clinic and follow their instructions.

Also, people seeking COVID-19 testing need to call ahead and schedule an appointment to be seen at one of the following locations:

· Phelps Health Hospital (North Entrance), 1000 W. 10th St., in Rolla. Call 573-458-8818. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

· Phelps Health Medical Group Rolla (Bond Building), 600 Blues Lake Parkway, in Rolla. Call 573-364-8822. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

· Phelps Health Medical Group Salem, 1415 W. Scenic Rivers Boulevard, in Salem. Call 573-729-5533. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

· Phelps Health Medical Group St. James, located at 1000 N. Jefferson St., in St. James. Call 573-265-8840. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Same-day appointments for COVID-19 tests will be available at these clinics. When patients call to schedule their appointments, they will be given instructions to follow.

When these clinics are closed, patients should go to the Emergency Department to be seen.

According to Phelps Health, this change is beneficial for the following reasons:

· Individuals can be seen at multiple locations that are closer to where they live and work.

· By calling ahead and scheduling an appointment, residents can avoid the lines.

· Phelps Health's Immediate Care clinics are open on Saturday and Sunday, so people can now be tested at these facilities on weekends.

Please note the above locations mentioned are for COVID-19 testing, not vaccinations.

Residents can go to phelpshealth.org to learn more about COVID-19.