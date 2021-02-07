Delayed reporting Monday for Fort Leonard Wood personnel

RDN REPORTS

Due to inclement weather and icy secondary road conditions, there will be a two-hour delayed reporting for Monday on Fort Leonard Wood for non-mission essential personnel — as previously identified by supervisors.

Personnel who normally report at 7:30 a.m., should now report at 9:30 a.m.; those who normally report at 8 a.m., will report at 10 a.m., according to a release from Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office.

The reporting delay is issued for safety and allows road crews time to treat the roads.

Unscheduled leave policy is in effect for those individuals who are unable to report by their reporting time. Personnel should contact their immediate supervisor with any questions.

Child Development Centers and MWR fitness centers are scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

Appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital before 9:30 a.m. will be rescheduled.

Motorists are reminded to slow down due to icy road conditions and allow extra time to arrive at their destinations safely.

For current road conditions, call the SNAIR hotline at 573.563.4141, or visit the SNAIR web page at https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/Garrison/weather.

Updates can also be found on the official Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/.