Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Rolla

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports a critical shortage of all blood types. A resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases has caused a downturn in blood donations, with more drives being postponed or cancelled. As a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Phelps Health in Rolla as well as dozens of other area hospitals. With blood usage reaching levels not seen in recent years, blood is in critical need. Rolla area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

Rolla Community Blood Drive

• First Baptist Church – Ministry Center

• 801 N. Cedar St. - Rolla

• Tuesday, Feb. 17 – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants will be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card courtesy of Kingdom Kia. Successful donors will receive a gray T-shirt with an inspirational message. “Because They Need Me, I Give” is a message our blood donors will enjoy sending to others.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/. Masks are required at this blood drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.