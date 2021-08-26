Aaron Jeffers Column: Saul’s Fall

Aaron Jeffers, Special to The Rolla Daily News

USA TODAY NETWORK

1 Samuel 13:14 “But now your kingdom will not endure; the LORD has sought out a man after his own heart and appointed him leader of his people, because you have not kept the LORD's command."

Last year, I fell on a patch of ice. I thought I was dead…really. The morning I write this article, I’m sitting in coffee immersed jeans. Why? Because I slipped on ice again, landed on my keester, and then marinated myself in a hot cup of coffee. What a way to wake up.

Last years fall hurt so bad, that I was looking for ice patches even in the summer because I didn’t want to slip. That watchfulness evaporated, and this day I am reminded to watch for those icy patches. There are four spiritual patches of “black-ice” that I see King Saul slipped on, that we can learn to avoid, and choose God’s stepping stones (Read 1 Samuel 13:11-14).

1) Saul was a Man-Pleaser, not a God-Pleaser. When you take a spiritual step, is it out reverence for God, or reverence for man?

2) Saul let his itchy flesh, and fear of failure, make him impatient with God, and therefore not wait on the LORD. I guess we spend approximately twelve percent of our life waiting in line or traffic, but how important is it for us to tell our flesh to wait in line for God’s priorities. It’s just common sense for a man not to rush his barber, for obvious reasons, why rush God?

3) Saul made God into an idol that he would try to control, instead of letting God be God. If you can find your footing on the fact that God is God and you are not, you can climb high.

4) Saul was a man after his own heart, not the heart of God. Ask yourself, “Am I seeking after God’s heart, or my own heart? My kingdom, or God’s?”