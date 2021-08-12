Aaron Jeffers Column: Accept No Substitutes

Aaron Jeffers, Special to The Rolla Daily News

USA TODAY NETWORK

John 4:13-14 Jesus answered, "Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life."

My daughter and I went to a buffet, and we ask God to help us not overeat. At the end of the meal she asked me, “Daddy, are you full?”

I said, “Yes, just perfect.” At that point, a waitress brought out a fresh tray of cinnamon breadsticks. And then I said, “Well, I might have room for just one more…”

“Daddy, I thought you were full?”

I decided not to justify and pursue those unneeded calories, and for once in my life, I left a buffet not feeling uncomfortably full because I thought I just had to eat my money’s worth.

Sometimes we settle grossly far from the real life we could be experiencing in Jesus. I’ve spent many years of my life trying to indulge on substitutes and counterfeits that never satisfy, but leave me feeling sluggishly empty and spiritually parched.

A substitute is never the real thing. There’s one simple test for your spiritual life that will reveal if you’re tapped into the real Jesus or if you’re short-selling yourself for gross substitutions of what you think might be real life. That test is satisfaction. Are you truly satisfied?

Jesus set the bar of spiritual satisfaction at Zoe. Zoe is the Greek word for life to the fullest. Not just, “Life is okay, my bills are paid, my kids are good, and I don’t hate my job.” But life that isn’t separate from worship and devotion. Life that God inhabits, dwells, possesses, and blesses every area with Jesus, the spring of living water.

Jesus teaches us that when we seek to be fed and filled by God’s presence, that we’ll be completely satisfied, and never thirst.