Jeffers Column: In Your Pores

Aaron Jeffers

Acts 4:13 “When they saw the courage of Peter and John and realized that they were unschooled, ordinary men, they were astonished and they took note that these men had been with Jesus.”

We were having a potato bake to raise funds for youth, and there were all kinds of fresh toppings being refrigerated in the same place as my water bottles. Cheese, sour cream, butter, bacon, and….onions.

I brought the water out to take vitamins, and the onions had absorbed into the pores of my water jug. So I tasted onion-water. Fresh, poignant, oniony H2O. I like onion on my pizza, but not in my water.

People knew that Peter and John had been with Jesus, because they could taste Jesus in their lives. Courage and wisdom from God dripped through their pores, into their hearts, and burst out of their testimony to share the healing waters of Jesus Christ. Even in the face of persecution.

Was this not the same Peter who denied Jesus three times? Did Peter get this courage that ended up getting him crucified upside down because of his effort or simply because he remained with Jesus even in personal failure?

Take note that the Pharisees labeled Peter and John as ‘unschooled’ and ‘ordinary’ men. You don’t get courage, faith, and a life that has meaning a purpose from seminary or spectacular accolades of worldly achievement. It comes through Jesus.

If you’re frustrated by the tyranny of the ordinary, and find yourself trying to medicate the pain by pills, pleasure, and escapism, then I ask you: Where’s your heart dwelling?

In the world’s fridge, it loves to bathe a beautiful heart in rotten onions, trying to convince it that it’s only ‘ordinary’ when it is truly a heart treasured by God. You know, the spiritual life really is by Osmosis. Make the goal and purpose of each day to be with Jesus. That’s how true inner-change occurs.