Church Briefs: July 16

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sunday, July 18, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with communion weekly.

Join Redeemer Lutheran Church as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman continues a series, “Road Trip: Summer Adventure” with the message — Great Pyramids (Hebrews 12:1-3).

Series description: Family vacations are filled with memories, seeing sights, eating delicious food, connecting deeper with family and friends, and learning lessons about yourself. Whether our destination is across the continent or the next town over, there is an adventure awaiting. What can the world teach us about God? Quite a bit.

This summer, we will travel to famous places around the globe to illustrate the eternal truths about following Jesus.

Are you ready? Join Redeemer Lutheran Church as we explore God’s Word in the world around us. Where will we go next?

Grow deeper in your relationship with God by attending Growth Group on Sunday, July 18 at 9:45 a.m. An adult study explores: Joining Jesus on His Mission, KidZone for grades K-5, and Youth Group for grades 6-12.

Tuesday, July 20, Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21, Men’s Study meets at 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 22, Women’s Bible Study meets at 6:30 p.m.

Contact Redeemer Lutheran Church for the bible study’s location.

Question? Contact the church office at 573-364-7071 or info@RedeemerRolla.org.

Feel free to visit Redeemer Lutheran Church’s website, RedeemerRolla.org and “like” the church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedeemerRolla to stay updated with the latest news. Looking for a church home? Come “Grow” with Redeemer.

Rolla First Assembly of God

Rolla First Assembly of God lays the foundation for spiritual growth and invites residents to in-person and online services.

Rolla First Assembly holds in-person services at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, at 1608 N. Oak St.

Online services are held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday and at 6:45 Wednesday on Rolla First Assembly of God’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rolla.firstassembly.

For more information, call 573-364-1266.

Greentree Christian Church

Greentree Christian Church is holding “Golf For Our Kids” on Aug. 30.

This year’s proceeds will support the church’s local agency G.R.A.C.E for Christmas. When people register, it helps provide food and clothing, and Christmas gifts to kids and their families in the Rolla community.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/golf4ourkids.

Greentree Christian Church offers three services, including Sunday school, with a different musical style for each service.

Services are held at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 10:45 a.m. online.

At the 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. service times, Greentree offers a wide variety of Sunday School classes, from topical studies to couples classes and everything in between.

Greentree Christian Church also offers classes for kids of all ages during the 9:15 a.m. service at 800 Greentree Road.

Call 573-364-2649 for more information or visit http://www.greentreerolla.org.