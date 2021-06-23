South Central Regional Veterans Group thanks AI West Nissan

RDN REPORTS

The South Central Regional Veterans Group would like to thank Al West Nissan of Rolla for their donation of $500. The donation will go a long way towards the funds needed to construct the large pavilion at the Veterans Memorial Park.

Residents or businesses who would like to support the last project at the Veterans Memorial Park, contact Glenn Gibson at 573-528-6761. The Veterans Memorial Park is a city park but all construction is paid for by donations.