Aaron Jeffers

Psalm 31:5 & 6 “Into your hands I commit my spirit; redeem me, O LORD, the God of truth. I hate those who cling to worthless idols; I trust in the LORD.”

Why is it that our strongest commitments can evaporate like morning dew, or melt like wax when the fire of temptation is stoked? I’ve had those times. The fall is bitter, and the exasperation runs deep. A man once said, “The difference between reality and expectation is frustration.” Well, that chasm of frustration for me carved an emotional Grand Canyon.

Jesus’ commitment did not melt when the Roman soldiers were pounding nails into his flesh, or when the Pharisee’s were tearing out his beard. His commitment to do the Father’s will didn’t evaporate.

So what did Jesus do to have this strong of a commitment?

Jesus commit his spirit to the Father. You look at how Jesus prayed at Gethsemane (Matthew 26 & Mark 14). His flesh did not want to go to the cross, and Father God gave him no plan “B” other than having the authority to call down legions of Angels to obliterate us.

There’s a big difference between commitment and commit. Commitment is what you say you’re willing to do. Commit is already there. For example, there’s a big difference between the phrases, “I am committed to doing a crime.” Verses, “I have commit a crime.” One phrase will indict you; the other can evaporate and disappear like yesterday’s pastrami sandwich.

Commit your spirit to God, give it to him. Any commitment of the flesh is but dry chaff in the wind. God couldn’t even work with your flesh, but he can give you a new spirit. When your spirit is with God, the flesh eventually has to bow, no matter how many times you fall. Not even the gates of Hell can prevail, melt, or evaporate the heart that has commit it’s spirit to God.