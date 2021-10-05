New book explores how transportation defined St. Louis

RDN REPORTS

Reedy Press announced the release of a new local interest book, Trains and Trolleys: Railroads and Streetcars of St Louis, by Molly Butterworth.

While St. Louis sits in the middle of the United States, its residents in the 1840s were thinking of reaching the eastern and western edges of the country in the most powerful and efficient way of the time—by rail.

More than a decade before the beginning of the Civil War, the race to create the country’s first transcontinental railroad had begun. In 1849, the Pacific Railroad was chartered in the state of Missouri with the goal of building and operating a railroad from St. Louis to the Pacific Ocean.

However, the Gateway City’s cholera epidemic of that same year delayed the beginning of construction to 1851. While the Union Pacific won the race to become the first transcontinental railroad in North America, the Pacific Railroad planted a seed that would help St. Louis grow to become one of the United States’s most important rail towns.

Where is railroading and interurban rail transit today in St. Louis? Where did it go? For the first time, a printed non-fiction work will convey—in both word and amazing images—the birth, growth, and decline of railroading in the nation’s Gateway City. Trains and Trolleys chronicles the rise of one of the nation’s earliest cities on rails and how the eventual departure of those companies left the city on its rails.

Trains and Trolleys: Railroads and Streetcars of St. Louis is available wherever books are sold.

About the Author

Though she had already worked on vintage warbirds as a volunteer at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Molly Butterworth never imagined while studying public history in graduate school that her museum career would include learning to how to operate diesel locomotives from a retired Missouri Pacific electrician nicknamed “Papercup” for his use of Dixie cups to cover open contacts, restoring passenger rail cars named for and ridden by Presidents, and becoming president of the Association of Railway Museums.

Scheduled Events for Trains and Trolleys of St Louis

Presentation and Book Signing

· Thursday, October 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

· Neighborhood Reads, 401 Lafayette St., Washington, MO 63090

· Free and open to the public

Presentation and Book Signing

· Saturday, November 6

· Iron Spike Toy Model Railroad Museum, 1498 High St., Washington, MO 63090

· Open to the public

Book Signing

· Saturday, November 13 starting at 5 p.m.

· St. Mary of Perpetual Help and St. James Catholic Church Highway AM & Highway PP, Villa Ridge, MO 63089

· Free and open to the public

Book Signing

· Saturday, November 20

· The Frisco Train Store

· 24 Front St., Valley Park, MO 63088

· Free and open to the public