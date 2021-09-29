Join Missouri Department of Conservation, Tower Grove Park for Fall Frolic event

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Nature can be found everywhere — even in the middle of a large city like St. Louis.

For example, did you know that Tower Grove Park is considered a birding hotspot?

Over 164 species of birds have been documented there.

Take a stroll through the park and an unexpected animal might pass by at any time – on the ground, in a tree or up in the sky.

Tower Grove Park hosts a wide variety of urban wildlife within its 289-acres.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is teaming up with Tower Grove Park to help introduce people of all ages to the park’s wildlife at the Fall Frolic Sunday, Oct. 17 from 2-6 p.m.

This family event is free and open to everyone with no registration required.

Enjoy an autumn afternoon connecting to nature and discover the abundance of wild critters that call the city home.

The Fall Frolic event will feature interactive activity stations that will explore fun information about animals found in the city.

Visitors should first stop by the information/passport station located at the Roman Pavilion to pick up a map and a passport to all the stations.

The passport includes a survey about the event.

“When people turn in surveys, families and adults can enter to win one of three themed baskets of goodies: aquatic, garden, or outdoors,” said MDC Naturalist Rebecca Rodriguez. “Children can also pick up a bag of goodies after visiting the activity stations and collecting stamps.”

MDC will host a Meet-the-Conservation Agent station, owl pellet dissection, mini archery for kids, and an educational station all about bat research.

Other activities include encounters with costumed animals, as well as informational stations about MDC programs and urban fishing opportunities.

Trailnet will host a Bike Rodeo and ArtScope will provide nature-inspired art activities for kids.

Food and beverage vendors will also be on site and live music begins at 4 p.m. There’ll also be S’mores at the firepit from 3-5 p.m., while supplies last.

In consideration of COVID-19, visitors are asked to stay home if anyone in the family shows cold or flu-like symptoms.

Guests not vaccinated or at high-risk should consider their own and other's safety when choosing to attend.

Wearing masks outdoors, especially in group settings, will be strongly encouraged.

Learn about urban wildlife and catch some early fall colors at one of St. Louis’ most celebrated parks at the Fall Frolic.

Tower Grove Park is in the heart of the City of St. Louis at 4257 Northeast Drive. It lies between Kingshighway and Grand Boulevards. Event will take place at the Roman Pavilion, off Center Cross Drive.