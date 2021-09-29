Jeffers Column: From Try to Trust

Aaron Jeffers, Special to The Rolla Daily News

USA TODAY NETWORK

Proverbs 3:5-7 “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the LORD and shun evil.”

I’ve ask God what he means by, “Pick up your cross”, “Die to yourself”, and then he tells me, “My yoke is easy and my burden light”. It seems like a great contradiction doesn’t it?

I have a big wood stove in my house, and it sits on an earthy-toned pad, which keeps the base of the stove from burning down my house. Anyway, if you shove a log in the stove against the ashes you can move the stove and the pipe, which is not good.

My son said, “Dad, I want to put a log in the fire.”

I said, “Okay, just do it the way I tell you.”

My son replies, “Dad, I can do it. Just let me show you.”

Before I can say or do anything, he shoves the log in, and the stove slides back along with the pipe. Nothing broke, but I had to show him why I said what I said.

The moral to the story is this: We can try with our best efforts all of our life to show God we know how to do this thing called life. But we can’t do life on our own because we’re in fleshly bodies, and in constant need of a Savior.

To die to self, is to look at your way of life as no longer an option, and that you stop trusting yourself, and focus all your trust in God. This is what it means to pick up your cross. At this point you no longer have to spend your life in the land of “try”. Now you’re free to trust in Him, and that yoke is easy.

Aaron Jeffers writes a weekly column for The Rolla Daily News "The Fishing Preacher."