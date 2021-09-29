Church Briefs: Oct. 1

RDN REPORTS

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sunday, Oct. 3, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman launches a new series, Red Letter Challenge, with the message: Serving (John 4:27–38). Series description: Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is a 40-day discipleship challenge that explores the red letters of Jesus–the words He spoke–and put them into practice. If you are tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children, and youth ministries.

Grow deeper in your relationship with God by attending a Growth Group on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 9:45 a.m. as several Red Letter Challenge groups continue, spanning all ages. Pastor leads youth Confirmation at 12pm.

Monday, Oct. 4, Board of Elders meet at 8 a.m. and Board of Missions at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, Men’s Study meet at 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, Women’s Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. (contact church for location).

On Sunday, Oct. 24 (around noon, after late service), you’re invited to join us for a catered meal celebrating the conclusion of Red Letter Challenge in Redeemer’s Family Life Center Gym (FLC). Carryout trays available. Suggested donation: $10 per person (upon entry, $30 family max). Missouri Hick barbecue feast: Beef brisket, pulled chicken, Baked Beans, green beans, German potato salad, peach cobbler, apple cobbler, and drinks. RSVP online or call the church office by Sunday, Oct 17. Special guest, Dr. David Schmitt, professor at Concordia Seminary (St. Louis), will preach both services that day, challenging us with the question: “What’s next?”

Question? Contact the church office at 573-364-7071 or info@RedeemerRolla.org. Feel free visiting our website: RedeemerRolla.org and “like” us on Facebook at Facebook.com/RedeemerRolla to stay updated with the latest news! Looking for a church home? Come “GROW” with us at Redeemer.

Greentree Christian Church

Greentree Christian Church will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31.

Families with children with special needs are invited to a carnival hour from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

From 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., the carnival and line of trunks will begin on the 10th Street side of the church’s building at 800 Greentree Road in Rolla.

Concessions will be available in the gym.

All items will be 25 cents.

This event will be happening, rain or shine.