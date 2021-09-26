olla Public Library offering Grab ’n Go activity for kids, virtual story time

RDN REPORTS

Rolla Public Library is offering Grab ’n Go Activities for kids and a virtual story time every Monday at 10 a.m.

This week, through Oct. 2, area children can visit the children’s section of Rolla Public Library to pick up a stand-alone craft to pair with the library’s virtual story time with the local shop owner of Kristina’s Casa Kristina Leininger.

Children can listen while she reads “Martha! Big and Small” by Jen Arena. She will explain how essential bodegas can be to a community.

Rolla Public Library also offers in-person storytimes every Thursday at 10 a.m. in the children’s library, 900 N. Pine St. in Rolla.