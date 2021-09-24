Celebration of Nations returns Saturday

RDN REPORTS

The 12th annual Celebration of Nations will return to downtown Rolla Saturday.

The event, a partnership between Missouri S&T and the city of Rolla, will showcase and recognize the cultural diversity of Missouri S&T and the region.

Students from 65 nations are currently enrolled at Missouri S&T.

The celebration will begin with the Parade of Nations at 11 a.m. on 11th Street.

The parade will feature Missouri S&T international students carrying the flags of their home countries, as well as marching bands, local dignitaries and camels.

This year’s parade marshals are Craig Hounsom, superintendent of the Rolla Public School District, and Dr. Colin Potts, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Missouri S&T.

The parade route differs from years past, starting at the Missouri S&T Chancellor’s Residence at the corner of 11th Street and State Street. The parade will proceed east along 11th Street, turn south onto North Oak Street, and will conclude at the Rolla Downtown Bandshell and festival lot.

There will be live entertainment at the bandshell from noon to 4 p.m., including Bollywood Dance Central, Women Wings of Fire, Ghanaian Drummer and Dancer Nani Agbeli, the Irish Dancers, and the World’s Finest Rolla German Band. The Celebrate Talent showcase, featuring international student groups from Missouri S&T, will conclude the afternoon.

Attendees can also visit a variety of food, craft and educational vendors on the festival lot, and a Kids Korner with activities and dance workshops for children of all ages.

The Family Celebration Station will include inflatable ball tosses, an obstacle course and a climbing wall. All Family Celebration Station activities are free of charge.

Celebration of Nations is a family-friendly event with no entrance fee. For a complete schedule of events, visit nations.mst.edu . For more information on Celebration of Nations, email celebrate@mst.edu.