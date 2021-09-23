Missouri S&T Archives, Rolla Research Center holding exhibit showcasing accomplishments of women throughout history

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Historically, women with diverse backgrounds and interests created inventions that changed lives every day; but, women haven’t always had equal opportunities to be inventors or received as much recognition, according to Rolla Research Center.

The Missouri S&T Archives and the State Historical Society of Missouri Rolla Research Center will be holding an exhibition exploring the inventions of 19 highly accomplished American women.

Astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen join athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors that Missouri S&T Archives and Rolla Research Center will showcase in “Picturing Women Inventors,” a Smithsonian and the United States Patent and Trademark Office poster exhibition.

The posters will be on view Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at the Curtis Laws Wilson Library, located at 400 W. 14th St., showcasing the breakthroughs, motivations and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors.

The poster exhibition highlights stories of inventors like Marilyn Hamilton, who, after a hang-gliding accident in 1978 left her paralyzed, invented a lightweight wheelchair that was easy to maneuver.

The public will also have the chance to view an exhibit devoted to women innovators from the Missouri S&T campus and the local area.

There will be a hybrid in-person, Zoom lecture series, to be announced later.

For more information, email archives@mst.edu.