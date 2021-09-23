Leach Theatre announces 2021-22 season

RDN REPORTS

Leach Theatre’s 30th season will open with a one-man show about former president Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency.

The 2021-22 Campus Performing Arts Series will feature a mix of music, theater, dance and more on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus.

All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. The following artists will perform at Leach Theatre during the 2021-22 season:

-- Give’Em Hell, Harry: Saturday, Nov. 13. This one-man play by Samuel Gallu portrays President Harry S. Truman, spanning from his childhood to his two terms as president. Truman’s oldest grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel, will perform the role.

-- Christmas in Killarney: Wednesday, Dec. 8. This concert features traditional Irish music and Christmas songs, along with Irish dancing.

-- Hamlet’s Big Adventure: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. This Reduced Shakespeare Company production will present a comedy play that serves as a prequel to Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

-- The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Trumpeter Rodney Marsalis will lead this brass band in performing a mix of songs from various genres connecting the audience and the performers.

-- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. This touring Broadway production tells the true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom – from her start writing songs with her husband to becoming a solo act.

-- The Drifters and The Platters: Friday, April 29, 2022. These two R&B groups both found fame in the 1950s and ‘60s, with the Drifters’ hits including “This Magic Moment” and “Stand by Me,” and the Platters’ hits like “The Great Pretender” and “Twilight Time.”

Due to uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, season subscription packages will not be available for the 2021-22 season.

Tickets for all performances will be available on a show-by-show basis. On-sale dates for each show to be announced closer to event dates.

To order tickets, call 573-341-4219 or stop by the Leach Theatre Box Office in Castleman Hall, located at 400 W. 10th St. in Rolla.

Leach Theatre will adhere to current Missouri S&T policies and CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing at the time of each performance or event.

These policies and guidelines may change throughout the course of the season.

Information regarding policies for each individual event will be regularly updated on the Leach Theatre website.

Patrons and visitors should be prepared for the possibility of a face-covering policy or social distancing requirement at any Leach Theatre event.

For more information, visit coronavirus.mst.edu.

For more information about the shows or to purchase tickets online, visit leachtheatre.mst.edu.