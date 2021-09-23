Nominate a member of the community for their contribution to conservation

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Commission are recognizing citizens who make outstanding contributions to conservation in Missouri and are accepting nominations for their Master Conservationist Award and the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame.

Nominations are being accepted through Dec. 31.

The Master Conservationist Award honors living or deceased citizens, while the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame recognizes deceased individuals.

Those who can be considered for either honor are:

Missourians who performed outstanding acts or whose dedicated service over an extended time produced significant progress in fisheries, forestry, or wildlife conservation in Missouri.

Employees of conservation-related agencies who performed outstanding acts or whose dedicated service over an extended time produced significant progress in fisheries, forestry, or wildlife conservation in Missouri.

Anyone can submit a nomination that must include a statement describing the nominee’s accomplishments and a brief biography. A screening committee appointed by the Missouri Department of Conservation director meets annually to consider nominees with the Conservation Commission conveying final approval.

Get more information on the Master Conservationist Award and nomination form at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-and-honors/master-conservationist.

Get more information on the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame and nomination form at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-and-honors/hall-fame.

Residents must submit nominations by Dec. 31 to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Attention Julie Love, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180, or email nominations to Julie.Love@mdc.mo.gov.