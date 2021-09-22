Halloween haunts, hayrides, fall festivals and concerts in Phelps County

With the arrival of fall, there are plenty of festivals, Halloween haunts, and events in and around Phelps County for visitors and residents to enjoy.

Here are some of the area’s fall festivals and family-friendly activities to enjoy during the new season.

Pete’s Pumpkin Patch

Pete’s Pumpkin Patch in Rolla officially opens Saturday. The family-owned pumpkin patch has many activities planned for families with new attractions, such as Pete’s Goat Tower, Pete’s Incredible Super Slide, and the Jacko-Climber, where children can climb through the larger-than-life wooden pumpkin.

Pete’s Pumpkin Patch will take families on a wagon ride to their pumpkin patch where they can pick out their pumpkin.

Families will also enjoy the bounce house, a zip line and Pete’s pets, including goats, pigs, rabbits, a miniature horse and a miniature donkey.

Pete’s Pumpkin Patch is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday in October and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Pete’s also will have activities and a different band every Friday through October from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person and free for children ages 2 and under.

Individuals who present a valid military ID will get $1 off admission.

Pete’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 18385 South U.S. Highway 63 in Rolla. For more information, visit http://www.petespumpkinpatch.net/index.html.

Ozark Farms' Fall at the Farm

If you are interested in hayrides, face painting, and farm animals, Ozark Farms’ Fall on the Farm will have two days of fun events for families.

The beautiful farmhouse venue will have antique tractors, food trucks, mums, farm-fresh beef, and more from 3-7 p.m., Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Located at 11600 Highway 72 in Rolla, Ozark Farms will have picnic tables, fire pits, and many vendors at this year’s Fall at the Farm.

Haunted Mine

Students at Missouri University of Science and Technology will bring a real thrill to the Haunted Mine this Halloween season, and they invite the public.

In 1977, student volunteers from Missouri S&T’s mining engineering department began transforming the Experimental Mine into a “Haunted Mine” to earn funds to send students to competitions and conferences throughout the year.

Parents can bring their small children out on any of these nights before Halloween from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to walk through the mine with the lights on for $5 per child.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children under 10, Missouri S&T students and military veterans with valid IDs. This event accepts credit cards.

There is a $1 discount for individuals who bring one canned good, up to $3 per person, donated to the Russell House.

For more information, call 573-341-6406 or email Stephen Casey, caseysc@mst.edu, Ryan Sibley, rsshgb@mst.edu, or Alex Wolff arwvmc@mst.edu.

Rolla Lions Club Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest returns to Rolla.

The Rolla Lions Club and Grellner Sales & Service are holding Oktoberfest on Oct. 8 and 9 at Rolla Lions Club Park, 1061 S. Bishop Ave.

Schedule of events

Friday, Oct. 8

• Open 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

• Live performance by ChristiAna at 6 p.m.

• Beer Stein holding contest all evening.

• Food trucks: Pink Lady Food Truck, O’Doggys, Son of a Biscuit and Filipino Favorites.

• There will be a kids' area with games featuring a train ride all evening.

• Arts and crafts vendors in attendance.

Saturday, Oct. 9

• Open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Registration for Volksmarch 10 a.m., $30 registration fee, includes beer stein, pin and one free beer.

• Volksmarch kicks off at 11 a.m.

• Arts and craft vendors starting at 11 a.m.

• Live music by Never Mind the Scarecrow 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Beer and Wine tasting event 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., wristbands are $10, tasting glass included.

• Beer Stein Holding Contest will run all day.

• Corn Hole Tournament $30 registration fee, with a maximum of 30 teams. Registration is at 11 a.m., tournament beings at noon.

• Food trucks: Pink Lady, O’Doggys, Son of a Biscuit and Filipino Favorites.

Fall Craft Fair and Cruise-In

Hutcheson Ford is holding their 2nd annual Fall Craft Fair and Classic Car Cruise-In.

The craft fair will be outdoors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, at Hutcheson Ford, 308 North Outer Road in St. James.

The business will provide tables and chairs and is currently looking for individuals interested in participating in the craft fair.

To participate, go to https://forms.gle/sdcpR3QPHJZBdpLT7.

Area Trunk or Treat Events

Bow and Barrel Sportsman Center Trunk or Treat

The Bow and Barrel Sportsmen Center staff is gearing up for a fantastic Fall 2021 with their 8th annual Trunk or Treat.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, the center will be hosting its 8th annual Trunk or Treat and are excited to continue to host the family-friendly event where children can trick or treat safely.

Bow and Barrel Sportsmen Center started the event in 2014 with 350 kids trick or treating from trunk to trunk.

Last year there were over 1,700 kids. These numbers don’t even include any of the parents. Even in years where the weather wasn’t favorable, the event had over 1,500 kids in attendance.

Along with the Trunk or Treat, children will vote for their favorite trunk, get a themed picture taken, dance on the deck to some fun spooky music with Bow and Barrel’s DJ, watch a Halloween movie while snacking on cookies and hot cocoa, among other Halloween activities.

The free event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, at 22940 Harlan Lane in St. Robert.

For more information, visit http://www.bowandbarrelsports.com.

Greentree Trunk or Treat

Greentree Christian Church will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31.

Families with children with special needs are invited to a carnival hour from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

From 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., the carnival and line of trunks will begin on the 10th Street side of the church’s building at 800 Greentree Road in Rolla.

Concessions will be available in the gym.

All items will be 25 cents.

This event will be happening, rain or shine.

Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat

St. James Parent Teacher Community Organization is partnering with Maramec Spring Park for a Trunk or Treat Spooktacular event.

The St. James Parent Teacher Community Organization is now seeking help from businesses, school groups, and families interested in hosting a booth, volunteering for the event or donating goodies.

Maramec Spring Park will offer individuals free park admission from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Trunk or Treat event.

To sign up, call 573-265-3527 or email kendraswee@maramecspringpark.org.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.