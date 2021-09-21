Fort Leonard Wood service members participate in military appreciation event before Cardinals game

RDN REPORTS

Maj. Gen. James Bonner, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, participated in pre-game ceremonies for the annual Association of the United States Army Military Appreciation Game with the St. Louis Cardinals Sept. 11 at Busch Stadium.

The 399th Army Band and a Fort Leonard Wood joint-service color guard also participated.

After the ceremonies, Fort Leonard Wood service members, civilians and their families watched the Cardinals defeat the Cincinnati Reds with a score of 6-4.