Haunted Mine returns to Rolla

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Looking for something to do on Halloween, look no further than Missouri University of Science and Technology’s experimental mine.

Students at Missouri University of Science and Technology will bring a real thrill to the Haunted Mine this Halloween season, and they invite the public.

In 1977, student volunteers from Missouri S&T’s mining engineering department began transforming the Experimental Mine into a “Haunted Mine” to earn funds to send students to competitions and conferences throughout the year.

The 2021 Haunted Mine will be open 6-11 p.m. Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, off Bridge School Road in Rolla.

Parents can bring their small children out on any of these nights before Halloween from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to walk through the mine with the lights on for $5 per child.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children under 10, Missouri S&T students and military veterans with valid IDs. This event accepts credit cards.

There is a $1 discount for individuals who bring one canned good, up to $3 per person, donated to the Russell House.

For more information, call 573-341-6406 or email Stephen Casey, caseysc@mst.edu, Ryan Sibley, rsshgb@mst.edu or Alex Wolff arwvmc@mst.edu.