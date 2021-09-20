Haunted Mine returns to Rolla
Looking for something to do on Halloween, look no further than Missouri University of Science and Technology’s experimental mine.
Students at Missouri University of Science and Technology will bring a real thrill to the Haunted Mine this Halloween season, and they invite the public.
In 1977, student volunteers from Missouri S&T’s mining engineering department began transforming the Experimental Mine into a “Haunted Mine” to earn funds to send students to competitions and conferences throughout the year.
The 2021 Haunted Mine will be open 6-11 p.m. Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, off Bridge School Road in Rolla.
Parents can bring their small children out on any of these nights before Halloween from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to walk through the mine with the lights on for $5 per child.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children under 10, Missouri S&T students and military veterans with valid IDs. This event accepts credit cards.
There is a $1 discount for individuals who bring one canned good, up to $3 per person, donated to the Russell House.
For more information, call 573-341-6406 or email Stephen Casey, caseysc@mst.edu, Ryan Sibley, rsshgb@mst.edu or Alex Wolff arwvmc@mst.edu.