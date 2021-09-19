New hunters invited to virtual squirrel hunting clinic, mentored hunt

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites new hunters to attend a free virtual clinic on squirrel hunting, followed by a mentored hunting opportunity in Boone County.

The virtual clinic will cover wildlife identification, habits and habitat, hunting techniques, safety, regulations and how to clean and prepare squirrel meat for table fare.

Participants in the virtual clinic can put their skills to the test in the field with a mentored squirrel hunt the following Saturday.

Missouri Department of Conservation Educator Rhys McCracken said squirrel hunting is an excellent opportunity for hunters with all different experience levels to get outside and enjoy the chase of one of the state’s small game animals.

“A walk in the woods in search of this plentiful game species also makes it an ideal hunt for young kids on their first endeavors. After a successful day afield, squirrel meat can be easily used in your favorite dish,” McCracken said.

The free workshop is open to new hunters ages 11 and older. Hunters younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult registered for the program.

The virtual clinic will take place online Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. -7 p.m. The mentored hunt will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Participants should bring boots and earth-tone or camouflage clothing appropriate for the weather forecast. Some outerwear will be available upon request. Firearms, ammunition and mentors will be provided for all participants at no cost.

Participants are welcome to bring their firearms and ammunition if they wish.

All participants must be appropriately licensed with a valid small game hunting permit.

Individuals younger than 16 years old do not need hunter education certification. Those ages 16-to-64 years old must have completed hunter education certification or purchase an Apprentice Hunter Authorization.

Participants 65 years old and older do not need a small game hunting permit.

For more information on permits, go to mdc.mo.gov/permits/hunting-permits.