Anticipated Old Iron Works Festival returns to Maramec Spring Park

With the onset of fall, the promise of cooler temperatures and colorful foliage displays in the Missouri Ozark. Events that take advantage of this natural backdrop are popular for those looking to enjoy outdoor themed activities.

Old Iron Works Festival, one of the longest running and more unique events of its kind can be found at the beautiful Maramec Spring Park on Oct. 9.

Now in its 42nd year, the one-of-a-kind festival will showcase numerous demonstrations of skills that were important to the way of life during the rugged mid-1800s era.

The James Foundation said over 50 crafters will be on hand to help visitors learn about doll making, quilting, wood carving and blacksmithing to name a few.

Several of the demonstrations offer hands-on participation in educational and fun craft activities for everyone.

Along with with craft demonstrations live entertainment will be features each day on the main stage.

Music will be provided by the Sterlings Bluegrass Band, Dust Covers, and the Kay Brothers with the Ozark Spirit Cloggers returning for another year of crowd-pleasing energy.

Make plans now to attend the fun filled and educational event.

Daily admission is $20 per carload or free with a Maramec Spring Park Season Pass.

For more information, call the James Foundation at 573-265-7124, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.