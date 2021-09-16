Rolla Lions Club, Grellner Sales & Service brings Oktoberfest to Rolla

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Residents can enjoy a car show, food trucks, live music, arts and crafts and beer and wine tasting as the Rolla Lions Club and Grellner Sales & Service brings Oktoberfest to the area in October.

Oktoberfest will be held 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9, at Rolla Lions Club Park, 1061 S. Bishop Ave.

Opening night will include live music by ChristiAna starting at 6 p.m., Beer Stein holding contest all evening and local food trucks — Pink Lady, O’Doggys, Son of a Biscuit and Filipino Favorites.

Families can enjoy various arts and crafts vendors and a kids' area featuring games and a train ride.

A Beer Stein Holding Contest will run all day on Oct. 9, along with a car show hosted by Rolla Cruisin from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bring a new toy to donate to Greater Rolla Area Charitable Enterprise to participate in the car show.

For more information, go to https://www.visitrolla.com/events/rolla-lions-club-oktoberfest.