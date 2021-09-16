Enjoy hayrides, face painting, during Fall at Ozark Farms

RDN REPORTS

If you are interested in hay rides, face painting and farm animals, Ozark Farms’ Fall on the Farm will have two days of fun events for families.

The beautiful farmhouse venue will have antique tractors, food trucks, mums, farm fresh beef and much more from 3-7 p.m., Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Located at 11600 Highway 72 in Rolla, Ozark Farms will have picnic tables, fire pits, and many vendors at this year’s Fall at the Farm.