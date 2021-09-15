Church Briefs: Sept. 17

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sun., Sept. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman launches a new series, Red Letter Challenge, with the message: Being (Hebrews 12:1-3). Series description: The Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is a 40-day discipleship challenge that explores the red letters of Jesus–the words He spoke–and put them into practice. If you are tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children, and youth ministries.

Grow deeper in your relationship with God by attending a Growth Group on Sun., Sept. 19 at 9:45 a.m. as several Red Letter Challenge groups continue, spanning all ages. Pastor leads youth Confirmation at 12pm.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, Men’s Study meet at 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23, Women’s Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. (contact church for location).

Question? Contact the church office at (573)364-7071 or info@RedeemerRolla.org. Feel free visiting our website: RedeemerRolla.org and “like” us on Facebook at Facebook.com/RedeemerRolla to stay updated with the latest news! Looking for a church home? Come “GROW” with us at Redeemer!

New Dimensional Christian Ministry Recovery Month Celebration

Sept. 24, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at New Dimensional Christian Ministry, 12719 County Road 5110 in Rolla. National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate and celebrate individuals who have reclaimed their lives in long-term recovery. It honors the treatment and recovery service providers who make recovery possible. Residents are invited to join the Voices of Recovery as they celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Recovery Month 6 p.m., Sept. 24. This year the celebration will be live in the sanctuary and live-steamed via Facebook and YouTube. Due to COVID-19, restrictions and limited seating registration is required to attend in person. For more information, email Tuesday Florence at Tuesday.Florence@gmail.com or call 816-509-0073.