St. James Caring Center volunteers don red hats

RDN REPORTS

Two of the cutest ladies you could ever want to meet donning their new red hats.

Midge, 91, and Maxine, 39.

“We are so grateful for these ladies that volunteer at the Caring Center. They entertain us. They make us laugh. And they work hard,” St. James Caring Center Director Nancy Montgomery said.

Stop by the St. James Thrift Store at 113 W. Eldon St. between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday to see one or both ladies doing what they do best — serving the community by volunteering at the St. James Caring Center Thrift Store.

Want to join the fun? Sign up to volunteer by calling Marilyn at 573-265-2047.