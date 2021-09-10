St. James Grape and Fall Festival continues Thursday with livestock exhibit

The St. James Grape & Fall Festival continued Thursday night after the festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival continued Thursday night with residents visiting Nelson Hart Park in St. James to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, a livestock show featuring market steers, market lambs, market goats and market hogs.

The festival continues into Saturday.

For the full schedule of events and ticket information, visit http://visitstjamesmo.com/grape-fall-festival/ or the St. James Grape and Fall Festival Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/STJGrapeAndFall/.