St. James Grape and Fall Festival continues Thursday with livestock exhibit

Lori Amos
The Rolla Daily News
The St. James Grape and Fall Festival continued Thurdsay night at Nelson Hart Park in St. James.

The St. James Grape & Fall Festival continued Thursday night after the festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival continued Thursday night with residents visiting Nelson Hart Park in St. James to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, a livestock show featuring market steers, market lambs, market goats and market hogs.

A livestock exhibit held at the St. James Grape and Fall Festival Thursday night.

The festival continues into Saturday. 

For the full schedule of events and ticket information, visit http://visitstjamesmo.com/grape-fall-festival/ or the St. James Grape and Fall Festival Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/STJGrapeAndFall/.

On Thursday, the carnival opened at the St. James Grape and Fall Festival, which has been held since the 1930s.
Residents grabbed food from local vendors Thursday night at the St. James Grape and Fall Festival.