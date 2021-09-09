Chaumette Vineyards & Winery holding annual balloon glow

RDN REPORTS

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery announced it will host its annual Balloon Glow event this year.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing on with tradition and can’t wait to see our guests,” Chaumette Vineyards & Winery owner Hank Johnson said. “Their joy in watching the balloons inflate and glow truly makes the day special.”

The annual event will take place 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and Friday, Sept. 25, weather permitting. Children and pets are welcome and admission and parking are free.

A food tent will be set up with items for purchase. Guests can choose from hamburgers, hot dogs, jambalaya, chicken salad wraps, chips and cookies.

Wine tastings will be at the Tasting Room bar until 5 p.m. To make a reservation to eat at the Grapevine Grill, please call 573-747-1000. Chaumette will be open for normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.