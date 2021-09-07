Learn about forest thinning, harvesting wildlife, habitat improvement projects at chainsaw safety training

RDN REPORTS

Landowners will learn how to manage their woodlots through forest thinning, harvesting and wildlife habitat improvement projects that require the use of a chainsaw.

The department is offering the training to ensure the well-being of conservation partners who improve Missouri’s forest, fish and wildlife resources.

Instructor Danny Patterson has more than 15 years of safety training experience and will use combined learning environments of the classroom, workshop and the field to educate participants in the safest and most efficient techniques for maintaining and operating a chainsaw.

Patterson will place particular emphasis on protective equipment, proper saw maintenance, proper sharpening techniques, safe felling techniques for a variety of circumstances, as well as bucking and limbing hazards.

“I was excited for this course, but it far surpassed what I had hoped for,” prior participant Austin Johnson says. “Given the chance, I would attend another class without hesitation. This was extremely valuable.”

The training will be held 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 each day at the California Shooters Club, at 32891 Shooters Club Road, south of California.

The training will include lunch each day and is free. Participants must bring a properly operating chainsaw and their own personal protective equipment, including chainsaw chaps, leather gloves, leather boots, eye protection and hearing protection.

Attendance is limited to 12 participants and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Register before Oct. 6 by contacting Missouri Department of Conservation Forester Cory Gregg at 573-796-0286, ext. 4285 or Cory.Gregg@mdc.mo.gov.

To help ensure public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Conservations asks all participants to observe current, local guidance regarding physical distancing and masking.

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages participants to bring and wear face coverings when appropriate.

To learn more about forest care, visit mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/forest-care.