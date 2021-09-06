Phelps Health, Sinks Pharmacy offering COVID-19 vaccines
Phelps Health and Sinks Pharmacy are offering COVID-19 vaccines at their locations in Rolla.
Residents who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the area can call Sinks Pharmacy or Phelps Health to schedule an appointment or attend one of their upcoming vaccine clinics.
Phelps Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for adults and adolescents 12 to 18 years old at the Pediatrics Clinic in Suite 300 of the Medical Office Building, at 1050 W. 10th St. Residents can call 573-426-3225 to schedule an appointment.
A parent or guardian must sign a consent form at https://bit.ly/3ixjNoX and be present with their teen when the child is vaccinated.
Phelps Health is also working with Sinks Pharmacy so that residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their convenience.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, residents can call any of the Sinks Pharmacy locations listed below:
Rolla
- When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: 1375 E. 10th St., Suite B
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Schedule an appointment: 573-364-9616
Rolla South
- When: Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: 1100 S. Bishop Ave., Suite B
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Wednesday, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Thursday
- Schedule an appointment: 573-308-4899
Salem
- When: Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Where: 1204 Missouri Route 32, Inside Country Mart
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Schedule an appointment: 573-729-4091
Waynesville
- When: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: 1000 GW Lane St., Suite 105, inside Phelps Health Waynesville Medical Plaza
- Vaccines Offered: Moderna on Thursday, Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday, Pfizer on Friday
- Schedule an appointment: 573-433-2550
Vienna
- When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: 606 Highway 63 South
- Vaccines Offered: Moderna Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Pfizer Thursday.
- Schedule an appointment: 573-422-6400
Belle
- When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: 206-D S. Alvarado Ave.
- Vaccines Offered: Moderna Tuesday, Pfizer Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson Friday
- Schedule an appointment: 573-859-3100
Bourbon
- When: Schedule varies
- Where: 124 North Old Highway 66
- Vaccines Offered: Contact the store for available vaccines, dates and times
- Schedule an appointment: 573-732-3256
Cuba
- When: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: 200 N. Franklin inside Mace Supermarket
- Vaccines Offered: Moderna Friday, Pfizer Thursday, Johnson & Johnson every day
- Schedule an appointment: 573-885-7212
Gerald
- When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: 733 W. Springfield Road
- Vaccines Offered: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Friday, Pfizer, Thursday
- Schedule an appointment: 573-764-5980
Iberia
- When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: 2322 Highway 17
- Vaccines Offered: Moderna, Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson, Friday
- Schedule an appointment: 573-793-2050
Owensville
- When: Tuesday, Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: 601 East Highway 28
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Schedule an appointment: 573-437-3440
St. Clair
- When: Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: 1435 N. Main St.
- Vaccines Offered: Moderna, Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson, Thursday
- Schedule an appointment: 636-629-8085
Steelville
- When: Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 503 W. Main St.
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Schedule an appointment: 573-775-2900
Sullivan
- When: Schedule varies
- Where: 153 East Springfield Road
- Vaccines Offered: Contact the store for available vaccines, dates and times
- Schedule an appointment: 573-468-4777
Once residents have an appointment scheduled, visit: https://sinkspharmacy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/New-COVID-Intake-Form-Fillable-with-JJ.pdf, to complete the consent form, print and bring it to your appointment.