Phelps Health, Sinks Pharmacy offering COVID-19 vaccines

Phelps Health and Sinks Pharmacy are offering COVID-19 vaccines at their locations in Rolla.

Residents who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the area can call Sinks Pharmacy or Phelps Health to schedule an appointment or attend one of their upcoming vaccine clinics.

Phelps Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for adults and adolescents 12 to 18 years old at the Pediatrics Clinic in Suite 300 of the Medical Office Building, at 1050 W. 10th St. Residents can call 573-426-3225 to schedule an appointment.

A parent or guardian must sign a consent form at https://bit.ly/3ixjNoX and be present with their teen when the child is vaccinated.

Phelps Health is also working with Sinks Pharmacy so that residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their convenience.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, residents can call any of the Sinks Pharmacy locations listed below:

Rolla

When : Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Where: 1375 E. 10th St., Suite B

1375 E. 10th St., Suite B Vaccines Offered : Pfizer

: Pfizer Schedule an appointment: 573-364-9616

Rolla South

When: Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Where: 1100 S. Bishop Ave., Suite B

1100 S. Bishop Ave., Suite B Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Wednesday, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Thursday

Pfizer, Wednesday, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Thursday Schedule an appointment: 573-308-4899

Salem

When: Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Where: 1204 Missouri Route 32, Inside Country Mart

1204 Missouri Route 32, Inside Country Mart Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Pfizer Schedule an appointment: 573-729-4091

Waynesville

When: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Where: 1000 GW Lane St., Suite 105, inside Phelps Health Waynesville Medical Plaza

1000 GW Lane St., Suite 105, inside Phelps Health Waynesville Medical Plaza Vaccines Offered: Moderna on Thursday, Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday, Pfizer on Friday

Moderna on Thursday, Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday, Pfizer on Friday Schedule an appointment: 573-433-2550

Vienna

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Where: 606 Highway 63 South

606 Highway 63 South Vaccines Offered: Moderna Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Pfizer Thursday.

Moderna Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Pfizer Thursday. Schedule an appointment: 573-422-6400

Belle

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Where: 206-D S. Alvarado Ave.

206-D S. Alvarado Ave. Vaccines Offered: Moderna Tuesday, Pfizer Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson Friday

Moderna Tuesday, Pfizer Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson Friday Schedule an appointment: 573-859-3100

Bourbon

When: Schedule varies

Schedule varies Where: 124 North Old Highway 66

124 North Old Highway 66 Vaccines Offered: Contact the store for available vaccines, dates and times

Contact the store for available vaccines, dates and times Schedule an appointment: 573-732-3256

Cuba

When: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Where: 200 N. Franklin inside Mace Supermarket

200 N. Franklin inside Mace Supermarket Vaccines Offered: Moderna Friday, Pfizer Thursday, Johnson & Johnson every day

Moderna Friday, Pfizer Thursday, Johnson & Johnson every day Schedule an appointment: 573-885-7212

Gerald

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Where: 733 W. Springfield Road

733 W. Springfield Road Vaccines Offered: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Friday, Pfizer, Thursday

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Friday, Pfizer, Thursday Schedule an appointment: 573-764-5980

Iberia

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Where: 2322 Highway 17

2322 Highway 17 Vaccines Offered: Moderna, Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson, Friday

Moderna, Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson, Friday Schedule an appointment: 573-793-2050

Owensville

When: Tuesday, Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Where: 601 East Highway 28

601 East Highway 28 Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Pfizer Schedule an appointment: 573-437-3440

St. Clair

When: Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Where: 1435 N. Main St.

1435 N. Main St. Vaccines Offered: Moderna, Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson, Thursday

Moderna, Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson, Thursday Schedule an appointment: 636-629-8085

Steelville

When: Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Where: 503 W. Main St.

503 W. Main St. Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Pfizer Schedule an appointment: 573-775-2900

Sullivan

When: Schedule varies

Schedule varies Where: 153 East Springfield Road

153 East Springfield Road Vaccines Offered: Contact the store for available vaccines, dates and times

Contact the store for available vaccines, dates and times Schedule an appointment: 573-468-4777

Once residents have an appointment scheduled, visit: https://sinkspharmacy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/New-COVID-Intake-Form-Fillable-with-JJ.pdf, to complete the consent form, print and bring it to your appointment.