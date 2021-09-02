Leach Theatre announces 2021-22 season

The wait is over; now, residents can experience a diverse new line-up of shows as music, dance and drama return to the Leach Theatre stage.

Leach Theatre on Thursday announced a new set of live shows for its 2021-2022 season after suspending last year’s live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021-2022 season will include: The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, Beautiful — The Carole King Musical, The Drifters and The Platters, Samuel Gallu’s humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life in “Give ‘Em Hell Harry,” as well as “Hamlet’s Big Adventure,” by Reduced Shakespeare Company, where Hamlet leaps into action to save his beloved nunnery from closing.

Here’s what you need to know about Leach Theatre’s 2021-2022 Season.

CAMPUS ARTS SERIES:

Give ‘Em Hell, Harry

Featuring Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Truman

Performance: Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m, at 103 Castleman Hall, 400 W. 10th. St.

Tickets: $20 adults, $15 students and youth, $10 rush tickets available for Missouri S&T students the day of the show if not already sold old. Students must present a valid Missouri S&T ID Card at the box office.

Give ‘Em Hell Harry!, by Samuel Gallu, is a faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry St. Truman’s life and presidency, spanning his childhood, his political apprenticeship as a judge in Jackson County, his years in the U.S. Senate, and his momentous two terms as President. According to Leach Theatre, actor James Whitmore originated the role in 1975, with Clifton Truman Daniel taking up the mantle in October 2017, marking the first time a U.S. President would be portrayed onstage by a direct descendant — in this case, his oldest grandson.

Christmas in Killarney

An Irish Christmas Celebration

Performance: Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., at 103 Castleman Hall, 400 W. 10th St.

Tickets: $38 adults, $33 students and youth, $15 rush tickets available for Missouri S&T students the day of the show if not already sold old. Students must present a valid Missouri S&T ID Card at the box office.

Come and Join Leach Theatre’s old village of Killarney in Ireland for a night of Irish traditions and Christmas songs. Attendees will watch Irish dancers leap through the air and tap their feet while they enjoy the music and harmonies of the season. See what it means to celebrate Christmas the Irish way, where some of the “most iconic Christmas traditions originated.”

Hamlet’s Big Adventure! (a prequel)

Reduced Shakespeare Company Production

Written and Directed by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor

Performance: Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m., at 103 Castleman Hall, 400 W. 10th St.

Tickets: $38 adults, $33 students and youth, $15 rush tickets available for Missouri S&T students the day of the show if not already sold out. Students must present a valid Missouri S&T ID Card at the box office.

Before the Tragedy, there was Hamlet’s Big Adventure! From the guys that brought patrons shortened classics as William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play and The Ultimate Christmas Show comes this fast, funny and physical extravaganza — a new theatrical treat. According to Reduced Shakespeare Company, in this hilarious, fictional prequel to Hamlet, nothing is rotten in the state of Denmark. There’s laughter, joy, music and more laughter as teenage Hamlet leaps into action to save his beloved nunnery from closing. Enlisting his good buds Ophelia and the jester Yorick, Hamlet and friends put a show where nothing is off-limits. Along the way, Ophelia tries — and fails — to pass her swim test, and Hamlet must avoid his practical joker father, the King, who tends to leap out from behind house plants pretending to be a ghost. Meanwhile, Yorick teaches them about showbiz, comedy, and skull-juggling, and they all wonder why Hamlet’s mother spends so much time at his uncle’s house. Residents who like Shakespeare will like this show, and even if you hate Shakespeare, you’re guaranteed to love this show. In the spirit of Shakespeare himself, Reduced Shakespeare Company shows contain some occasional bawdy language and mild innuendo. All children and parents are different, so the company has chosen to rate the show PG-13.

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass

Performance: Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., at 103 Castleman Hall, 400 W. 10th St.

Tickets: $38 adults, $33 students and youth, $15 rush tickets for Missouri S&T students available the day of the show if not already sold old. Students must present a valid Missouri S&T ID Card at the box office.

Rodney Marsalis started his musical studies at 6 years old, and at 11 years old, he began taking classical trumpet lessons with his cousin, Wynton Marsalis. Referred to as a “trumpet prodigy,” Rodney’s solo debut was at 15 with the New Orleans Symphony. He graduated from one of the world’s leading conservatories, The Curtis Institute of Music. The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass began on New Orleans’ streets as a family-owned and operated business. On the advice of the family’s music patriarch, Ellis Marsalis, the group created a concert format that breaks the usual barriers between genres and strives to connect the audience and performers. Now an internationally acclaimed brass ensemble composed of some of America’s top brass musicians, the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is loyal to bringing the joyous experience of great music to a wide range of audiences. A group that reflects the diverse makeup of men and women in the American culture, Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, is true to the notion that music is a gift to be enjoyed by everyone.

Beautiful The Carole King Musical

Touring Broadway Production

Performance: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., 103 Castleman Hall, 400 W. 10th St.

Tickets: $60 adults, $55 students and youth, $25 rush tickets for Missouri S&T students available the day of the show if not already sold old. Students must present a valid Missouri S&T ID Card at the box office.

After 6 years on Broadway, the Tony and Grammy-winning triumph continues to make the earth move on tour across North America. Beautiful — The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music; she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “One Fine Day,” and the title song “Beautiful.”

The Drifters and The Platters

Performance: April 29, 7:30 p.m., 103 Castleman Hall, 400 W. 10th St.

Tickets: $38 adults, $33 students and youth, $15 rush tickets for Missouri S&T students available the day of the show if not already sold old. Students must present a valid Missouri S&T ID Card at the box office.

The Drifters, one of rock and roll’s founding vocal groups, is again touring the U.S. From their inception in the early 1950s and up until recently, The Drifters’ historical journey has included five legendary lead singers, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Clyde McPhatter and Ben E. King, covering the entire spectrum of rock and roll. They were the first musical group to incorporate string instruments into rhythm and blues music with “There Goes My Baby,” as well as a list of hits including “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” “Spanish Harlem,” and “Stand by Me.”The Drifters were the first musical group to sell 2 million records with their pop classic “Up on The Roof.” Along with fellow inductees, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and the Supremes, the Drifters were the first rock and roll legends to be initiated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the first African American group to be inducted.

The Platters became one of the influential vocal groups of the early rock and roll era, churning out hits during the mid-to-late ‘50s and the ‘60s with classics that include “The Great Pretender,” “Only You,” “Twilight Time,” and their rendition of “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.” The Platters' talented vocalists who make up today’s touring group continue to open the hearts and minds of new generations of music consumers to the rich vocal and historical tradition of The Platters, making their timeless melodies relevant to all ages of worldwide fans.

What are the COVID-19 precautions?

Leach Theatre is adhering to Missouri S&T’s current policies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for masks and social distancing at the time of each performance. Information will be updated on the Leach Theatre website regarding policies for individual events.

Leach Theatre asks patrons and visitors to be prepared for the possibility of face-covering policy or social distancing requirement at any of the theatre’s events.

Visit coronavirus.mst.edu for more information.

Ticket Information

Individuals can purchase tickets to all Leach Theatre events from the Leach Theatre Box Office in Castleman Hall, 400 W. 10th St., in Rolla, by phone at 573-341-4219 or online.

The Box Office is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and one hour before any ticketed performance.

Student Tickets:

Missouri S&T students may purchase tickets to any Leach Theatre event at reduced prices. A valid Missouri S&T student ID must be presented at the box office when purchasing discounted student tickets. Students may choose to charge ticket purchases to their student account. For events in the Campus Performing Arts Series, $15 - $25 rush tickets are available to Missouri S&T students on the day of the performances when the box office opens if the performance has not already sold out.

Small Children and Babies:

All patrons must have a ticket for entry to the theatre at any ticketed event. “Lap Pass” tickets may be issued at no charge to babies and small children for specific performances. Other events may require purchasing a regularly priced youth ticket for all children, regardless of age. Please ask at the box office about children’s ticket requirements for a select performance.

Refunds and Exchanges:

There are no refunds on tickets already purchased. Exchanges may be approved in some circumstances at the discretion of theatre management. Patrons who donate their tickets back to the box office before the day of the show can request documentation of their donated ticket value for tax deduction purposes.

For additional information about tickets and seating, please contact the box office at 573-341-4219 or email leach@mst.edu.

Secure online ticket sales are available through AudienceView. Service fees may apply and will be included in pricing.