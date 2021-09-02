Labor Day weekend festivities in Central Missouri, enjoy live music, fireworks, fun

RDN REPORTS

Residents look for an exciting way to spend a long, three-day holiday weekend, don’t have to venture far.

Whether visitors' ideal getaway involves loading the car with family, fishing rods, golf clubs, camping gear or water skis, or simply sitting back and relaxing at the water's edge — look no further than Central Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, a litter over 1 hour west of Rolla on Interstate 44.

Labor Day Weekend is traditionally one of the most popular vacation weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks as many plan a visit for one last summer hoorah before the season ends on Sept. 22 and transitions into autumn.

Several Lake of the Ozarks resorts celebrate the end of a busy summer season with fireworks displays and specials for their guests and Lake-area visitors.

Some of the resorts hosting fireworks displays include Point Randall Resort in Lake Ozark, The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach and Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach.

Visitors interested in watching the fireworks should reach out to the resort of their choice for more details.

There also will be live musical performances at the various Lake-area entertainment complexes, restaurants, resorts and night spots throughout the holiday weekend.

The Lake of the Ozarks most popular attractions, including the historic Bagnell Dam Strip, the area's two celebrated state parks, two fantastic water parks, four show caves and 13 championship golf courses will all be available to enjoy over the holiday weekend as well.

Following are some of the upcoming Labor Day Weekend events taking place at the Lake of the Ozarks:

Saturday

• Halestorm, the Hu and Cory Marks live at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton

• "Headin' Down the Trail," an Old West dinner experience at the Camden County Historical Museum Dinner Theater in Linn Creek

• Live Music at Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach

• Fireworks at Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach

• Live Music at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach

• Summer Concert Series at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark

Sunday

• Dwight Yoakam live at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton

• Summer Concert Series at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark

• Fireworks at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark

• Fireworks at Point Randall Resort in Lake Ozark

• Live Music at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach

• Fireworks at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach

• Live Music at Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach

• Fireworks at Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach

Monday

• Labor Day Scramble Golf Tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club in Versailles

Anyone traveling to the Lake of the Ozarks for Labor Day Weekend will find accommodations to fit every style and budget.

There are full-service large-scale resorts and smaller family-owned and operated resorts as well as charming bed and breakfasts or comfortable cabins and cottages.

There is no shortage of fully furnished vacation rental homes and condominiums to choose from.

There also is a selection of familiar hotels and motels at the Lake. For those who prefer sleeping under the stars, there are spacious campgrounds and RV parks interspersed throughout the area.

For a complete list of accommodations available at the Lake, visit the "Lodging" tab at www.FunLake.com.

Visitors also can learn more about all the fun events, attractions and activities, as well as lodging and dining options available all year at the "Best Recreational Lake in the Nation" at www.FunLake.com or by calling the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau at 1-800-FUN-LAKE (386-5253).