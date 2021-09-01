Church Briefs: Sept. 3

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sunday, Sept. 5, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.(Communion weekly).

Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman continue a series, Road Trip: Summer Adventure, with the message: No Place Like Home (Luke 15:11-32). Series description: Family vacations are filled with memories, seeing sights, eating delicious food, connecting deeper with family and friends, and learning lessons about yourself. Whether our destination is across the continent or the next town over, there is an adventure awaiting. What can the world teach us about God? Quite a bit! This summer we will travel to famous places around the globe to illustrate the eternal truths about following Jesus. Are you ready? Join us as we explore God’s Word in the world around us! Where will we go next?

Grow deeper in your relationship with God by attending Growth Group on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 9:45 a.m. Two adult study explores: Philippians, Ezekiel, as well as KidZone (grades K-5), and Youth Group (grades 6-12).

Tuesday, Sept. 7, Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. and Board of Missions at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8, Men’s Study meet at 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9, Women’s Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. (contact church for location).

The Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is coming. RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children and youth ministries. Running from Sept. 12 through Oct. 24, RLC is a 40-day journey that explores the red letters of Jesus–the words He spoke–and put them into practice. If you’re tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! Question? Contact the church office at 573-364-7071.

Question? Contact the church office at 573-364-7071 or info@RedeemerRolla.org. Feel free visiting our website: RedeemerRolla.org and “like” us on Facebook at Facebook.com/RedeemerRolla to stay updated with the latest news! Looking for a church home? Come “GROW” with us at Redeemer.

New Dimensional Christian Ministry Recovery Month Celebration

Sept. 24, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at New Dimensional Christian Ministry, 12719 County Road 5110 in Rolla. National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate and celebrate individuals who have reclaimed their lives in long-term recovery. It honors the treatment and recovery service providers who make recovery possible. Residents are invited to join the Voices of Recovery as they celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Recovery Month 6 p.m., Sept. 24. This year the celebration will be live in the sanctuary and live-steamed via Facebook and YouTube. Due to COVID-19, restrictions and limited seating registration is required to attend in person. For more information, email Tuesday Florence at Tuesday.Florence@gmail.com or call 816-509-0073.