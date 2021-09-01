The Centre offering monthly seminars all about food

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Centre is holding monthly seminars with their registered dietician on a new topic each month.

Learn about pumpkins from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 6. If Candy has you down, learn about the nutrients in pumpkins and using leftover pumpkin meat and seeds in some great recipes.

In November, The Centre’s dietician will discuss sweet potatoes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 3. Residents will learn healthier side options for Thanksgiving and healthy consumption during the holidays and take home some great sweet potato recipes.

During December, participants will learn about ginger, with a great discussion on the benefits of ginger and how to enjoy holiday treats mindfully, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 1.

For more information, visit The Centre’s Member Services desk or call 573-341-2386.