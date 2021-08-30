Women’s guided hike planned at Busiek Area

RDN REPORTS

Hikes provide great opportunities to have up-close experiences with the outdoor world and get good exercise and fresh air.

Women will have an opportunity to hike at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area, on Sept. 3, as part of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s program “Hiking: Women’s Hike at Busiek.”

The program is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to individuals ages 14 and older. Adults must accompany 14-to-17-year- old girls.

Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will lead hikers on a 4.3-mile trek through a portion of Missouri Department of Conservation’s 2,700 acre Busiek Area in southern Christian County.

Wyatt will point out key features of the trails, discuss animals and plants commonly seen in the area, and discuss the Busiek Area's overall beauty.

Participants should dress for the weather and wear comfortable hiking shoes.

To register for the program, go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/179464.

The Busiek Area is located along U.S. Highway 65. Hikers will meet in Busiek’s east parking area and should bring lunch, water, and binoculars if they wish.

Staff at conservation facilities across the state are also holding in-person and virtual programs. Residents can find a listing of programs at mdc.mo.gov/events.