Upcoming community events in Rolla

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Check out these community events leading up to Oct. 31.

St. James Grape & Fall Festival

When & Where: Sept. 8- Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Season passes are now on sale at the St. James Tourist Information Center. Tickets can also be purchased for Thursday, Sept. 9 for the Maddie & Tae concert at https://www.itickets.com/events/454011.html or with cash at the Tourist Information Center in St. James.

Tickets are for Thursday Night only and include the Maddie & Tae concert, entry into the park and carnival rides. General Admission tickets for that night are $25 each. Season passes will be: Adults (16-64) $35.00, Children (5-15) & Seniors (65+) $30.00.

Season passes will gain you access through the gate all nights of the festival, the Queen pageant, both concerts (Thursday & Friday), the Derby (Saturday) as well as carnival rides at no additional cost (games & food are additional cost). For more information call the St. James Chamber at 573-265-6649 or email director@stjameschamber.net.

Rolla bulldog Pride Night

When & Where: Friday, Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., in the Rolla High School Parking Lot. Bulldog Pride Night begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by Game Time at 7 p.m. Stay for the game and catch the Halftime Show sponsored by Missouri S&T. For more information, visit community.mst.edu.

Food Truck Friday at the Farm

When & Where: Sept. 10, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. , at Pete’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 18385 South U.S. Highway 63 in Rolla. Food Truck Friday at Pete’s Pumpkin Patch kicks off at 5 p.m.

Women’s Fishing Day

When & Where: Sept. 11, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., at Maramec Spring Park, 21880 Maramec Spring Dr. in St. James. At Maramec Spring Park there is no fee for vehicles entering the park with fishing ladies of all ages.

5K to Remember

When & Where: Sept. 11, 8 a.m. - 11 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Southview Dr. in Rolla. Coordinated by the VFW Post 2025 & Auxiliary, the 5K to Remember will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, with an 8 a.m. race day registration. The race will start at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Prices: Adults: $20, 12 and under: $10, Family of 4 (2 adults & 2 children): $50 and Team of 4 adults: $60. For more information, call 573-364-2025.

Canine Plunge

When & Where: Sept. 11, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., at Splashzone Waterpark, 1400 Holloway St. in Rolla. It’s a Pool PAW-TY. Join the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department as they open up Splash Zone to the pooches to close out the 2021 pool season. Fee is $10, while human companions are free.

Downtown Dishes & Drinks

When & Where: Sept. 11, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m., Downtown Rolla. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food, fun and entertainment in downtown Rolla. Participating businesses will offer samplings of food and drinks during the event. This is a great opportunity to explore what businesses are located in downtown Rolla. Tickets are $10 for first responders, and advance tickets are $20. Participating Businesses: Alex’s Pizza, DiTrapani’s Bistro on the Square, Hoppers Pub, NaCl+H20, Public House Brewing Company, Take a Hike Burgers & BBQ, and Purest Coffee. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-dishes-drinks-2021-tickets-166228442747.

Cruise Night

When & Where: Sept. 11, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Big Lots parking lot, 1001 S. Bishop Ave. in Rolla. The Rolla Cruisin’ Committee is having their Cruise Night. For more information contact Jim Larson at 573-264-0865.

Trivia Night

When & Where: Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Public House Brewing Company, 600 N. Rolla St. Join Public House for great beer, food and trivia. It’s free to play and you can win Public House gift certificates.

Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce 33rd annual Golf Tournament

When & Where: Monday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Oak Meadow County Club, 10700, County Road 3110. Presented by Rolla Family Dentistry, 4-Person Scramble, Team of 4 is $400. Hole sponsorships available. For more information, visit http://www.rollachamber.org or call 573-364-3577.

Bicentennial Lecture Series

When & Where: Sept. 2, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., virtual series. In honor of the bicentennial, Missouri S&T will host a lecture series as part of the Missouri Bicentennial Alliance. The series, “Honoring out past, envisioning the future: Missouri S&T Lecture Series for the Bicentennial,” celebrates the rich cultural history of the region and explores social and economic growth topics relative to Missourians. All presentations will be available for live public viewing. For more information on the lecture series, please visit 150.mst.edu.

The seven topics, scheduled include:

“Batteries in the microgrid/solar houses”: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21

“Building microsatellites for the future”: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5

“Missouri’s German heritage”: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19

“Remembering Missouri’s most famous generals”: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8

Pub 2 Pub Half Marathon

When & Where: Sept. 18, from Rolla Public House Brewery to St. James Public House Brewery. Race day registration and packet pick up 6-6:45 a.m. at Rolla Public House Brewery. Race Day registration and packet pick-up 8-8:45 a.m. at St. James Public House Brewery with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Early packet pick up at Rolla Public House Loft, Sept. 17, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://pub2pubhalfmarathon5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=11946.

Pregnancy Resource Center Walk For Life/ Run For Life

When & Where: Sept. 18, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park, South Highway 63 in Rolla. The Pregnancy Resource Center invited residents to their Walk for Life/Run for Life event. Pregnancy Resource Center’s Walk for Life is a day that the pro-life individuals of the community come together to support one of the most vital service organizations in mid Missouri. They invite you to join them in this walk for life. In addition, they ask that you give generously to support the walkers. They will be meeting at the Rolla Lions Club Park at the first pavilion. For more information, visit http://www.supportmyprc.com, or email Josh Bostock at josh@pcrolla.com

Comedy 4 Cardiac

When & Where: Sept. 18 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Rolla Downtown Bandshell, 901 N. Elm St. in Rolla. Join Phelps Health for an evening of laughter and entertainment featuring a live performance by comedian Taylor Mason. Proceeds from the event will benefit the cardiac service line and patients, with a focus on emergency diagnosis and treatment. Come and laugh until your heart is content. For more information, call 573-364-9000.

Going Solar — Harvesting Missouri’s Sun

When & Where: Sept. 19, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., at Phelps County Courthouse, 200 N. Main St. in Rolla. Join the Citizens Climate Lobby to learn about going solar with speaker Nick Barrack at the Phelps County Courthouse Multipurpose Meeting Room. This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Broken Oak Fall Barn Sale

When & Where: Sept. 24, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., and Sept. 25, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.., at Broken Oak Barn, 15751 State Route F. Get inspired for fall while shopping unique vendors, listening to live music and enjoying a beautiful day in the country. The big barn and fields will be filled with vendors so bring a wagon or cart. They will have fall games for the children and delicious food options. Broken Oak Bard is not pre-selling tickets this year. Everyone pays at the gate as they enter: Friday, Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., price is $10, which is good for Saturday too. Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., price is $5.

New Dimensional Christian Ministry Recovery Month Celebration

When & Where: Sept. 24, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at New Dimensional Christian Ministry, 12719 County Road 5110 in Rolla. National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate and celebrate individuals who have reclaimed their lives in long-term recovery. It honors the treatment and recovery service providers who make recovery possible. Residents are invited to join the Voices of Recovery as they celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Recovery Month 6 p.m., Sept. 24. This year the celebration will be live in the sanctuary and live-steamed via Facebook and YouTube. Due to COVID-19, restrictions and limited seating registration is required to attend in person. For more information, email Tuesday Florence at Tuesday.Florence@gmail.com or call 816-509-0073.

5th Annual Ranney Run

When & Where: Sept. 25, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 575 Southview Dr. in Rolla. Dr. Bonnie Ranney, MD, Dr. Mark Ranney, DVM, and Mary Ensign (Bonnie’s mom), were killed in a traffic crash December 2015. Dr. Bonnie and Mark Ranney will be remembered for their contributions to the Rolla community. Dr. Bonnie Ranney was a family physician serving patients at Mercy, Phelps Health and Your Community Health Center. Dr. Mark Ranney was a local veterinarian who took over the family vet practice from his father; Bishop Avenue Veterinary Clinic, which served the Rolla community for over 40 years. All proceeds will be donated to the new animal shelter in their memory. Registration fee is $30. Fee includes a Ranney Run t-shirt and chip timing. Choose from the in-person race or the virtual race. Register before Sept. 10 to guarantee your race t-shirt.

Seize The Day 5k Run/Walk

When & Where: Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park as they raise much needed funds and awareness for those impacted by epilepsy in Missouri and Kansas. The family-friendly event features a 5K run and walk that attracts over 100 enthusiastic participants each year. The Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri and Kansas proudly leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder. For more information, visit https://www.classy.org/event/2021-rolla-seize-the-day-5k-run-walk/e346581.

Opening Weekend at Pete’s Pumpkin Patch

When & Where: Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., at Pete’s Pumpkin Patch, 18385 South U.S. Highway 63 in Rolla, as Pete’s Pumpkin Patch officially opens for the season.

Celebration of Nations

When & Where: Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., in Downtown Rolla. This year marks the 12th annual Celebration of Nations, an annual event that united countries and cultures that make up our community by increasing awareness of the vibrant cultural diversity in Rolla. Celebration of Nations will begin with the Parade of Nations at 11 a.m. This year, the parade route will start at the Chancellor’s Residence located at the corner of 11th Street and State Street. The parade will proceed east on 11th St. to North Oak, then turn south on North Oak Street, travel under the 10th Street overpass and conclude at the Downtown Bandshell and festival lot. The parade will feature flags carried by Missouri S&T international students representing their home countries, marching bands, dignitaries and ever-popular camels. Live music will be featured at the Rolla Bandshell from noon - 4 p.m. and will include Celebrate talent featuring international student groups from Missouri S&T.

The Gala Lift

When & Where: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St. in Rolla. The Cancer Gale & Co presents The Gala Lift, a VIP Cocktail Party. Price is $50 per person. There will be cocktails and Hors D’oeuvres provided. For more information, email cancergalaandco@gmail.com.

STEM Fest 2021

When & Where: Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Missouri S&T Student Recreation Center, 705 W. 10th St. in Rolla. Celebrate science, technology, engineering and math at this family-friendly event. Hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations and other attractions are sure to be a hit with children, teens and families. For more information, visit https://community.umsystem.edu/engagements/stem-fest-2021.

A Night of Magic

When & Where: Oct. 2, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Lions Den, 1061 S. Bishop Ave. in Rolla. The Kaleidoscope Discovery Center will present A Night of Magic, with Kevin Spencer performing at the event. He is an award-winning performance artist who, for more than 25 years, toured the world with his wife and partner Cindy with one of the largest and most successful theatrical illusion productions in the U.S. They left behind a trail of accolades in their wake including 2009 International Illusionists of the Year, 2015 International Magicians of the Year and six-time recipient of Performing Arts Entertainers of the Year, and six-time recipient of Performing Arts Entertainers of the Year. Proceeds will support KDC’s mission to provide opportunities that value science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) through hands-on learning, encouraging imagination, exploring, and creation influencing a brighter tomorrow. For more information, contact Kaleidoscope Discovery Center at info@thekaleidoscope.org.

Old Iron Works

When & Where: Oct. 9, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., at Maramec Spring Park, 21880 Maramec Spring Dr. in St. James. Daily admission into the event is $20 per carload or free with a Maramec Spring Annual Parking Pass. For more information, visit http://www.maramecspringpark.com/events.

Rolla Lions Club Oktoberfest

When & Where: Oct. 9 - Oct. 10, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park, South Highway 63 in Rolla.

8th Annual Team Anita Golf Benefit

When & Where: Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Oak Meadow Country Club, 10700 County Road 3110, in Rolla. The four person team scramble golf tournament’s proceeds will benefit local cancer patients through the Team Anita — Pay it Forward fund. Team entry includes golf carts, tournament t-shirt, lunch on the course and a catered meal after the event. Open to the first 20 teams. Registration closes Oct. 4.

Missouri S&T Homecoming

When & Where: Oct. 9, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., at Missouri S&T in Rolla. More details will come soon.

Casino Night

When & Where: Saturday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., at Signature Event Center. Get ready to roll the dice and place your bets at Casino Night, Vegas Style. Sponsorships, including drink & game table sponsors, are available. Email Taisia at rollacc@rollachamber.org for more information or to sponsor.

CRUISE Night for G.R.A.C.E

When & Where: Oct. 9, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Big Lots Parking Lot, 1001 S. Bishop Ave., in Rolla. The Rolla Cruisin’ Committee is having their Cruise Night at Big Lots parking lot. This cruise is for G.R.A.C.E. (Greater Rolla Area Charitable Enterprise), please bring a toy to donate for their Christmas. For more information, contact Jim Larson at 573-364–0865.

Gold Rush 5K

When & Where: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the Havener Center, 1346 N. Bishop Ave., in Rolla. All funds raised will support the university’s health and wellness fund. Following the walk/run, they will host a Health and Wellness Fair, a community event providing resources, and practical, ever day tools that attendees can use to better understand and manage their mental and physical well-being. This year’s run will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Havener Center. Race registration will open in August 2021, and participants unable to attend the race can still support mental well-being by running virtually.

Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla

When & Where: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Southview Drive in Rolla. The charity bicycle ride presented by the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club to raise awareness of the importance of immunizations and vaccinations, support the International Rotary End Polio Now Campaign, and to support scholarships for local students from Rolla, St. James and Newburg.

150 Years of Bulldog Nation: A Maroon & Grey Soiree

When & Where: Oct. 16, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St., in Rolla. This year, in recognition of Rolla High School’s 150th birthday, Champions of Rolla Education invited residents to celebrate homecoming in style. As an inaugural fundraising event, CORE is hosting a homecoming party like no other at Hasselmann Alumni House on Oct. 16 in conjunction with homecoming weekend. There will be live music, food, drinks, raffles, games and more. Tickets are on sale now. Classes gathering for reunions and other large groups can reserve VIP tables under Group Tickets. Individuals interested in sponsorship for the event, can call 573-458-01000 ext. 11108 for more information.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

When & Where: Oct. 23, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park, South Highway 63 in Rolla. The 2021 Rolla Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in-person this year on Oct. 23. For more information and to register, please visit alz.org/RollaWalk.

Gail’s Rock Run

When & Where: Oct. 23, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Center, 17 St. Patricks Lane, in Rolla. Gail Drallmeier lived her life full of gusto, with no time to waste. There was one speed with Gail…. fast enough to take care of her family and her classroom children, fast enough to spend quality time with friends, fast enough to take care of the planet, voraciously devour any book on God, faith and spirituality, and fast enough to be physically active whenever she could. In Gail’s honor, St. Patricks Church is instituting the 1st Annual Gail’s Rock Run, a 5K Run/Walk to benefit the St. Patrick elementary “Angel Fund,” which assists in variety of ways in giving financial assistance to students in need. All proceeds from this run will go directly into the Angel Fund.

Witches Night Out

When & Where: Oct. 23, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., at Salon Legacy, 1413 Forum Dr., in Rolla. Salon Legacy is proud to host the 2021 Witches Night Out. This year they are raising money for the Wilcox Family. There will be costume contests, food, music, tarot reading, kids maze, vendors of all kinds and of course dancing. General ticket price is $30 and VIP tickets are $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/witches-night-out-2021-tickets-163797449581.

10th Annual Bonehead 5K/10K

When & Where: Oct. 30, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., at Public House Brewing Company, 600 N. Rolla St., in Rolla. Registration opens soon. At 8 a.m., Rolla Street in front of the Rolla Public House Brewery. Prices: 5K: $25 until Oct. 11 ($30 after Oct. 11) 10K: $30 until Oct. 11 ($35 after Oct. 11) Prizes: Medals awarded to the top 3 overall male and female runners and the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place male and female participants in the following age groups: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Sign up under a 5k or 10k team for the chance to win a team trophy. Minimum of 3 participants with no maximum. Top three times will be used to determine the winning team. Prizes will also be awarded for best costumes so don’t forget to dress up. All paid registrants will receive a t-shirt (only guaranteed if registered by 11th), a free beer and a chip timed fun race for charity. Packet Pickup/Registration: Friday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public House Brewing Company — Rolla. Race day packet pick up/ Registration: 7-7:45 a.m. - Public House Brewing Company — Rolla. For more information, call 573-426-2337.

Trilogy End of 2021 Music

When & Where: Oct. 30, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Meramec Vineyards Winery, 600 State Route B, in St. James. The 2021 music season ends on a high note with Trilogy. Reservations are recommended.

Trunk or Treat

When & Where: Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Greentree Church, 800 Greentree Road, in Rolla. Greentree Christian Church will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31. From 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Families with children with special needs are invited to this carnival hour. From 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carnival & Trunk Line, trunk line will begin on 10th St. side of building. Concessions will be available in the gym. All items will be .25. This event will be happening, rain or shine.

Maramec Spring Park, St. James PTCO Halloween Spooktacular

When & Where: Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Maramec Spring Park. Maramec Spring Park and St. James PTCO are holding a Halloween Spooktacular and Trunk or Treat event, and invite all businesses, teachers and clubs. There will be prizes for best decorated, which includes 2 2022 season passes for businesses and organizations and a $100 donation to a club or grade level. To sign up, call 573-265-3527 or email kendraswee@maramecspringpark.org.

Boo-Palooza

When & Where: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m, Downtown Pine Street in Rolla. The Rolla Downtown’s Boo-Palooza will be Oct. 31. More details to be announced. For more information, call the Rolla Downtown Business Association, at 573-466-0369.