Agriculture awards nominations due Sept. 15

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is accepting nominations for the Missouri Agriculture Awards that will be presented at the 48th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture.

The department is accepting nominations until Sept. 15.

As part of the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture in November, the Missouri Agriculture Awards will honor five individuals who strive to innovate their farm or ranch, give back to their communities, commit to land stewardship or stand as a great example for future generations.

The department is accepting nominations for Missouri Farm Innovation, Missouri Agriculture Education Leader, Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian, Missouri Agriculture Volunteer Award and Missouri Agriculture Communicator.

Individuals can complete nomination forms through an online form at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/awards, email nominations to AgInfo@mda.mo.gov with the subject line: Award Nomination or mailed to the Missouri Department of Agriculture — Awards Nomination at 1616 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO, 65109.