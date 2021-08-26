Virtual program to focus on best bicycle trails

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Enjoying the outdoors from a bicycle seat is a great way to view nature and to get exercise in the process.

If you’re an outdoors enthusiast looking for new places for you and your family to pedal, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Top 10 Series: Bike Trails.”

This free program, which will be Sept. 1 from 2:30-3:30 p.m., is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin.

At this program, Missouri Department of Conservation Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss some of the best bike trails in southwest Missouri that will allow cyclists to enjoy nature while they’re getting some great exercise.

This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177214

At the Sept. 1 program, Smith will talk about the length and difficulty of each trail that will be highlighted. He’ll also discuss problems cyclists may encounter on a trail and the essentials that need to be taken on any outdoor cycling trip.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Program registrants should note that they now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process.

Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children for an event without having to log-off or log-in for each person.

This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members for an event at the same time.

Staff at Missouri Department of Conservation facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs.

A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.