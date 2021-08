RDN REPORTS

Waynesville High School hosted the fall edition of Meet the Tiger beginning on Thursday at Tiger Stadium with the JROTC Color Guard and Waynesville High School Tiger Pride Marching Band kicking off the evening.

The following teams participated:

• Cross Country

• Girls Golf

• JROTC Raiders

• Boys Soccer

• Softball

• Boys Swimming

• Girls Tennis

• Volleyball

• Band

• Guard

• Cheer

• Football