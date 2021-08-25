Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild of Rolla member wins best of show award at Missouri State Fair

RDN REPORTS

May Black, a member of the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild of Rolla, received first place and Best of Show awards for her “Moon Catcher” quilt at the Missouri State Fair.

The quilt is one of the pattern designs from the Judy Niemeyer collection taught by Black.

Black said she has been creating quilts from Judy Niemeyer patterns for 11 years and has been a certified instructor for the past nine years.

Recently the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild enjoyed a trunk show at their quilt guild meeting, where Black entertained the members with a view of her first quilts to her most recent.

"An interesting journey, to say the least," Jeanette Gregory, a member and past president of the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild, said.

In September, the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild will again have the opportunity to attend another of Black’s Judy Niemeyer Quilt Pattern Classes, where members will learn how to apply paper piecing to their favorite patterns and projects.

It is a unique technique in quilt piecing that many area quilters enjoy.

The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild is again meeting on the first Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m.

Currently, they meet at the First Baptist Church Mission Building, located at 801 N. Cedar St. in Rolla.

Visitors and new members are always welcome.

For more information, residents can call Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild president Harriet Bain at 573-202-4487 or attend one of their meetings.

It is fun to view the creations displayed during their “Show and Tell” session at each meeting.

Black has shown her quilts to members for the past 18 years.

Members commented that her beautiful creations still amaze them.