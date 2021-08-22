Youth, families invited to free fishing classes

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites kids and families to attend a free series of fishing workshops in various locations around mid-Missouri in September.

The Discover Nature Fishing workshops will cover the basics of fishing, from tackle to knot-tying. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, participants will gain the skills and confidence to go fishing on their own.

Each of the four lessons will focus on a different topic:

• Lesson 1 – Equipment, casting and proper fish handling

• Lesson 2 – How to tie a knot and bait a hook

• Lesson 3 – Five common Missouri fish: anatomy, habitat and lifecycle

• Lesson 4 – Fishing with lures and fishing regulations

Lessons 1 and 2 will take place on one evening, and lessons 3 and 4 on a second evening. All classes are free, but participants must preregister at mdc.mo.gov/centralevents.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer these clinics, 5:30–7:30 p.m., at the following locations:

• Aug. 31 & Sept. 2 — Credit Union Pond at Missouri Department of Conservation Headquarters in Jefferson City

• Sept. 7 & 9 — Manito Lake Conservation Area in Tipton

• Sept. 13 & 15 — Ben Branch Lake Conservation Area in Chamois

• Sept. 14 & 16 — Marshall Diggs Conservation Area in Wentzville

• Sept. 20 & 22 — Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia

• Sept. 21 & 23 — Rinquelin Trail Lake Conservation Area in Dixon

• Sept. 28 & 30 — Veterans Park in Fulton

All Discover Nature Fishing classes are free for registered participants, and the Missouri Department of Conservation will provide all needed fishing equipment and supplies.

Participants should bring drinking water, bug repellant, sunglasses and sunscreen if they wish.

To help ensure public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Conservation asks all participants to observe current, local guidelines regarding physical distancing and masking and bring and wear face coverings when appropriate.

Discover Nature Fishing programs focus primarily on reaching kids ages 6–15 and emphasize family involvement.

An adult must accompany all children, and all participants must preregister for each lesson by visiting mdc.mo.gov/centralevents.

Families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own accounts.

Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to logoff and login for each individual, allowing parents to register their entire family or select family members to an event simultaneously.

First, users will log into their account and click “My Group Profile,” then add family members to their account.