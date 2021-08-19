Robertsville State Park hosts a variety of interpretive programs in August

RDN REPORTS

Robertsville State Park invites the public to attend interesting interpretive programs now through the end of August.

Interpretive Station: Bird Babble

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday

From “Who cooks for you! Who cooks for you all!” to “Teakettle Teakettle Teakettle,” Missouri’s birds seem to have a lot to say Visitors are invited to join park interpreters at the campground shower house anytime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to learn more about how birds communicate and how to identify some common woodland bird songs.

Grocery Store Out Your Backdoor

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Visitors are invited to join park interpreters at the campground shower house to learn about the edible plants of Missouri. While picking plants is prohibited in Missouri’s state parks, these tips and tricks can be applied in many other places, even in backyards. Seating is limited, so participants should bring a chair.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Robertsville State Park is located at 902 State Park Drive in Robertsville, roughly 1 hour away from Rolla.

For more information about these and other events at the park, call 636-257-3788.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.

Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.