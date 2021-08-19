Residents invited to Train Or Treat at St. Louis Union Station

All aboard, tickets are now on sale for Train Or Treat at St. Louis Union Station.

The family fun event brings some Boo to The Lou starting on Oct. 8 and continuing daily through Oct. 31.

Created for children 12 and under and their families, the Union Station Halloween Experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal's stationary rail cars.

Each train car features a spooky theme and guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the event.

The journey starts inside a huge tent filled with not-so-scary skeletons, a maze through a series of boo-rific decorated rooms and a big barnyard where guests 12 and under receive a free pumpkin.

Onboard the train cars, guests will find spooky surprises and interactive elements.

Kids get a special treat at the end of the journey.

Train Or Treat is open daily, Oct. 8 - 31 from 4 to 8 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

General admission tickets are $14.99 at: https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/halloween-train-ticketing#/

Aquarium annual pass holders receive a discount on tickets here: https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/halloween-pass-holders#/package

Children ages two and under are free.

Ticket options allow guests to incorporate package deals with Union Station's other attractions, adding a visit to the St. Louis Aquarium and the 200-foot-tall St. Louis Wheel at a reduced price.

ACTIVITIES ON THE PLAZA

A fall festival with shopping, carnival-style games and activities will take place during Train Or Treat on the Purina Performance Plaza. Fun festival-style food and drinks will be available on the Plaza and Soda Fountain, Union Station's popular retro diner, will offer Halloween Freak Shakes on the menu.

HALLOWEEN ON THE WHEEL

Scan the skies for witches and ghosts from the top of the St. Louis Wheel. The 200-foot-tall observation wheel at Union Station will be lighted in Halloween color themes during the event and a scary soundtrack will play on the Plaza. Hourly fire and light shows will entertain families on the Union Station lake.

DETAILS

Follow the event on social media @unionstationstl, @aquariumstl and @stlouiswheel or on the web at www.stlouisunionstation.com.

Train Or Treat at Union Station is located under the historic train shed at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, a little over 1 hour from Rolla on Interstate 44.