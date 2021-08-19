Aaron Jeffers Column: Breathing of the Mind

Aaron Jeffers, Special to The Rolla Daily News

USA TODAY NETWORK

Ephesians 4:23-24 “And that you be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and put on the new self, which in the likeness of God has been created in righteousness and holiness of the truth.” NASB

We are a three part being: spirit, soul, and body. Body, no problem, you have arms, legs, organs, and nervous system. Your soul is your mind, emotions, and will-power. Your mind’s vehicle is the brain, the mind being the soul-part, the brain being the body-part.

So what’s the spirit part?

Looking at the biblical definitions, you can understand its function. The definition is wind, breath, breathing, and that by which the body is animated. The body is animated by the spirit through breathing and the flow of blood. The soul is animated by the spirit through thought patterns, and these will either flow well or toxic determined by how soft or hard your heart is toward God.

Your spirit is what a spring is to a river, fuel is to car, and air is to a sailboat. Your body breathes air; your soul breathes thoughts. What and how the mind breathes is determined by the condition of your spirit.

The NIV translates ‘spirit’ into English as ‘attitude’. Whenever you work with people, most everything hinges on their attitude. Attitude is how the mind breathes, and what it chooses to breathe.

I know that your body is breathing air, but right now, what is your heart breathing? You can tell by how you feel right now. What is your mind breathing? Is it hyperventilating because of emotional clutter?

God says to simply put on the new self that is found in Christ. This is what God wants your soul to breathe. Many breathe life by their circumstances, or out of pleasing people. Breathe the fresh air of grace and the truth of how you are a new creation in Christ, and you will find true life.