RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Upcoming community events in Phelps County, Aug. 20 through Sept. 25.

Meramec Regional Planning Commission, Deadline for Ozark Rivers Grant

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 20 deadline for grant applications is 12 p.m. Please send applications to Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District, 4 Industrial Drive, in St. James. An online application is available upon request from Jill Hollowell at jhollowell@meramegregion.org.

Your Community Health Center Back to School Bash

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1081 E. 18th St. in Rolla. Your Community Health Center is offering free well-child checks, dental screenings, immunizations and sports physicals to get children ready for school.

Meramec Vineyards Winery Justyn Moreland

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, Join Meramec Vineyards Winery for the last few weekends before school starts back up with some great entertainment, cold drinks and the best food around.

Support local music while supporting a local business.

Fall Music Schedule at Meramec Vineyards Winery:

Aug. 21- Justyn Moreland

Aug. 28 - Paige Fairbairn

Sept. 4 - Sabertooth

Sept. 11 - Akins & Page

Sept. 18 - N&C Music Factory

Sept. 25 - MOJO Bros

Oct. 2 - Pink Ladies Night ft. Christabel, Kenzie Lee, Paige Fairbairn

Oct. 9 - Velvet Bricks

Oct. 16 - Mark Moebeck

Oct. 23 - Justyn Moreland & Morgan Ladyman

Oct. 30 - Trilogy

Public House Brewing - Rolla Justin Larkin

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Public House Brewing Company, 900 N. Rolla St. Justin Larkin is a multi-instrumentalist from Springfield. Larkin delivers a robust selection of genre-spanning variety, in addition to his own unique & memorable songwriting. Residents can expect to hear a hearty blend of Americana, Soul, Rocknroll, Folk & Roots music with a driving stomp and a lil’ twang.

St. James Winery Crush Festival

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., in The Gardens at St. James Winery, 540 State Route B, in St. James. Celebrate the beginning of the St. James Winery grape harvest at the 2021 Crush Festival. Stomp grapes, listen to live music, watch a cooperage demo and relax with great wine and craft beer all in The Gardens. This is the outdoor space located between St. James Winery and Public House Brewing Company: St. James.

Schedule:

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grape Stomp

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Live Music by Justyn Moreland

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Cooperage Demo

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Live Music by Mark Moebeck

5:30 p.m. – Food Demo

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Live Music by The Velvet Bricks

Shrimp Boil. (Times and tickets available soon) This is a kid and pet-friendly event.

Drury University Fall Term Begins

Drury Go upcoming start dates

May term begins May 17

Summer term begins June 7

Fall term begins Aug. 23

Contact Kerstin Ellis at kellis04@drury.edu

Public House Brewing - St. James Beer, Pizza, and a Movie in The Gardens

When & Where: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Gardens, 551 State Route B, in St. James. Seating is limited so come early and grab some pizza and pints. Public House will be open late this evening with the kitchen remaining open until 9:30 p.m. This is a free to attend event and kids are welcome. Please, no outside food or drink is allowed, but you may purchase wine (keep receipt) from the St. James Winery Tasting Room and bring it in The Gardens. Check out the full 2021 lineup: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Aug. 26, Wayne’s World, Sept. 30.

Nutrition Goals 2.0 Date Night Paint

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Nutrition Goals 2.0, 601 Suite C, Kingshighway, in Rolla. Join Nutrition Goals 2.0 for a monthly date night paint in Rolla. There are only 16 spots available. Residents must pre-register at Nutrition Goals 2.0 to save a spot. The bar will be open until 6:30 p.m. only and light snacks will be available.

Columbia College, Early Fall Session Begins

When & Where: Columbia College class sessions last eight weeks and six sessions are available each year. The next session begins Aug. 30 and the registration deadline is Aug. 29. For more information, visit www.csis.edu

Greentree Christian Church Golf for Our Kids

When & Where: Aug. 30, at Oak Meadow Country Club. Schedule: 11 a.m. - check in, lunch and putting contest, 12 p.m. - tee time, 4 p.m. - awards and refreshments. This year’s proceeds will support Greentree Christian Church’s local agency G.R.A.C.E. for Christmas. Registration will help provide food and clothing, as well as Christmas gifts, to kids and their families in the Rolla community. Registration is $400 per team. The deadline to register is Aug. 16. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/golf4ourkids. Includes one mulligan per player.

Phelps County Extension Private Pesticide Applicator Training

When & Where: Sept. 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Phelps County Extension Center, 200 N. Main St., in Rolla. Missouri law requires all purchasers and users of restricted-use pesticides to attend a training session to be certified for a private applicator license. Register online or contact Phelps County Extension office at 573-458-6256. For more information, visit http://extension2.missouri.edu/m87.

Audubon Trails Nature Center Native Plant Sale

When & Where: Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to Noon. Audubon Trails Nature Center is holding a native plant sale with Doolittle Gardens, Prairie Hill Farm and Ned’s Nesting Boxes. For more information, visit https://ozarkriversaudubon.org.

COVID-19 precautions required for everyone’s safety.

RDBA Downtown Dishes & Drinks

When & Where: Sept. 11, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pine Street, in downtown Rolla. Stroll the streets of downtown Rolla for an amazing sampling of food and drinks from some of Rolla’s favorite downtown bars and restaurants. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food, fun and entertainment.

VFW Post 2025 & Auxiliary 5K to Remember

When & Where: Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, Southview Drive, in Rolla. Coordinated by the VFW Post 2025 & Auxiliary, the 5K to Remember will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11. The race day registration begins at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. For more information, call 573-364-2025.

Echo Bluff State Park Economic Development Social Mixer

When & Where: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Lodge Deck and Great Room at Echo Bluff State Park, 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, in Eminence. Dinner and drinks are on your own. Join community leaders from around the Southcentral region for fellowship and conversation about the economic future of the area. For questions, call Sally Burbridge, Economic Development Director with the city of Salem and Dent County at 573-729-2428.

Phelps Health Comedy 4 Cardiac

When & Where: Sept. 18, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rolla Downtown Band Shell, 901 N. Elm St., in Rolla. Join the Community for an evening of laughter and entertainment featuring a live performance by comedian Taylor Mason. Visit, http://phelpshealth.salsalabs.org/comedy4cardiac to sponsor or buy a ticket to the event. Vendors who would like to support the event, or those who have any questions please email foundation@phelpshealth.org or call Bobbie Jo Stiritz at 573-458-7143.

Recovery Celebration

When & Where: Sept. 24, 6 p.m. at New Dimension Christian Ministry, 127819 County Road 5110 off Highway 72 in Rolla. The event is presented by New Dimension Christian Ministry to celebrate addiction and mental health recovery with guest and community speakers. For more information, contact Tuesday Florence at 816-509-0073 or email tuesday.florence@gmail.com

Missouri S&T Celebration of Nations

When & Where: Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m., starting at the Chancellor’s Residence located at the corner of 11th Street and State Street. The parade will proceed east on 11th St. to North Oak, then turn south on North Oak Street, travel under the 10th Street overpass and conclude at the Downtown Bandshell and festival lot. The parade will feature flags carried by Missouri S&T international students representing their home countries, marching bands, dignitaries and the ever-popular camels. Mail your donation to bolesc@mst.edu. For more information visit www.nations.mst.edu.