Go back to school safely with these fire-safety tips

Mike Campbell, U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood

Press Release

With the back-to-school season upon us, students of all ages could use a refresher on fire safety. Here are a few simple tips for both children and parents.

Stop, drop and roll

“Stop, drop and roll” is the fire-safety principle so fundamental that your children will probably be learning it in school this year if they haven’t already.

This simple idea covers what to do in the event that you catch on fire. People should stop moving, get on the ground and roll around to smother and extinguish the flames. You should also try to cover your face in the process to keep away flames.

Always keep calm

A calm response to emergencies is always ideal in every kind of emergency. Order is more important than speed when performing a fire drill or when there is a real fire. Staying calm will help large families or groups of students get out of a building safely.

Get to know emergency exits

Just as your child will learn about emergency routes and exits at school, they should do the same at home. Parents are encouraged to take some time to show their children the best route to take at home in case of an emergency, and instruct them where to meet you once safely outside.

Check for necessary equipment

For students who may be living on their own for the first time, checking for necessary equipment is a must-do step upon moving in. A fire extinguisher and working smoke detector are more important than furniture.

Follow dorm regulations

For students living in a dorm setting, their building probably has regulations in place as to what they can and can’t have in their rooms. Candles and portable heating elements are generally at the top of many dorms’ prohibited lists. These items are best left at home rather than brought to a communal setting like a dorm.

Students, parents and everyone else can benefit from remembering fire safety in their daily lives. For more fire-safety tips, call the fire prevention section at 573-596-0886.